10 Restaurant Moments That Prove Quiet Kindness Is the Best Thing on the Menu

I was breastfeeding my newborn when the waiter came and said loudly, “Do you think this is appropriate here? Stop.” The whole section heard. I covered up, sat there shaking, and couldn’t finish my food. Paid and left with my head down.

I was almost at my car when someone touched my shoulder. I turned around. It was the manager.

I felt my stomach drop when he said, “Please don’t come back here because we are embarrassed this happened to you in our restaurant. Your money has been refunded. Your meal is here.” He held out a bag. “And that waiter is already gone.”

I stood there not knowing what to say. “You did nothing wrong. We failed you. I’m sorry.”