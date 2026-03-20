17 Couples Who Proved Real-Life Romance Beats Any Rom-Com Script

My boyfriend and I met on a blind date and hit it off immediately, but because of our respective career paths, we ended up in a long distance relationship for many years. On the tenth anniversary of our first date, he proposed with a beautiful aquamarine engagement ring--my birthstone. To be clear, we had no real intention of getting married--we had long adopted a policy of "if it ain't broke, don't fix it"--but the ring was a sign of his commitment to me, even though we lived on opposite coasts. As the years passed, we began to joke that if we were still together after 25 years, we would have to get married. As the 15 year mark approached, we began to ask each other, "So, are we going to do this?" Needless to say, we ended up getting married on the 25th anniversary of our first date, at the same hotel where he proposed 15 years earlier. My wedding ring is a simple gold band embedded with 25 tiny aquamarines to match my engagement ring. This year, we will be celebrating either our fifth anniversary or our thirtieth, depending on how you count, and we have still never lived together for more than about four months at a time.