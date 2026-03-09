I thought the story at the end would be about “how not so handsome your crush looks like now”
14 First Love Stories That Prove the Heart Remembers Everything
First love is more than just a chapter in your biography. It’s the sudden scent of spring lilacs, the nervous butterflies before a date, and those invisible threads of human connection that reach across decades. For some, these nostalgic feelings remain a warm memory. For others, an innocent childhood crush blossomed into a lifelong romance. Dive into these 14 heartwarming stories that show just how deeply those early sparks stay with us.
I was in love with a classmate, a sort of bad boy. But he didn’t pay any attention to me. Years later, I happened to see his photos on social media and was amazed. He was with his wife, but both had an expression as if they were tired of each other.
I remember how I suffered because of him, but even now, I can’t understand how I fell for him back then. Because afterward, I exclusively preferred nerds.
In school, I had a crush on a classmate. I slipped a love note into her library book. She didn’t respond, and I assumed she hadn’t found it.
10 years later, we randomly bumped into each other. We were chatting, and suddenly she said, “I found your note back then, I replied to it, but at the last moment, I got scared to admit my feelings and returned the book to the library.”
We immediately rushed to the school, persuaded the librarian to let us into the archive, and among hundreds of volumes, we found that very book. Her “Yes” was still there. Today, we’re going on a date.
When I was 10 years old, I met a boy on the train. We played together all day, and as we said goodbye, he gave me a tram ticket on which I wrote my home phone number. We kept in touch for a while, but then I moved and changed my number.
Recently, I got stuck in an elevator with a stranger. We started talking, and he suddenly pulled out an old laminated piece of paper from his wallet. It turned out he had kept that ticket as a good luck charm all these years, not even hoping to ever meet that same girl again.
Now, that ticket is framed and hangs in our living room.
In first grade, I announced that I would marry a boy from our group and even gave him a plastic ring. We hadn’t seen each other in 20 years.
Recently, I went for a job interview at a large company, and on the director’s office shelf, I saw... that very ring in a glass cube. It turned out he kept it all these years as a reminder of his first “successful contract.” I got the job.
The first social networks appeared when my classmates and I were around 30. We weren’t particularly close in school, but then someone created a group, and almost everyone joined it. Back then, this was something really new!
Initially, everyone shared updates: who was where, who already had a family, and threw in some old photos. Then, slowly, confessions started pouring out: who liked whom at 14-15 years old. The “objects” of affection were very surprised because they hadn’t even suspected the romantic feelings of their classmates. In general, school love for us was left in the past.
Last night, someone rang my doorbell. I was taken aback when I saw it was my first school love. In the 11th grade, we even wanted to get married. But she left, and I stayed in our hometown, living in the same apartment I grew up in.
She burst into the apartment and said she still had feelings for me. But most importantly, I hadn’t been able to forget her either. So, we’ve decided to try and start over.
Today we go out on our first date, and I’m really happy. Believe in your dreams, and they will start coming true.
I was on the bus. A woman sat across from me, and a boy about 7 years old sat by the window. The morning was foggy, and the boy was drawing various pictures and smiley faces on the fogged-up window.
Suddenly, I noticed that he was writing the big letters M, A, and I thought he was going to write the word “mama,” but he finished with “Maria” and sighed. First school love... It’s something special...
We were in fifth grade (around 9 or 10 years old) and he randomly wrote me one of those, “Will you be my girlfriend?” notes with the little “yes/no/maybe” box options. I chose ’yes’ but we decided to keep it a secret because we knew other kids would tease us about it.
Many of these classmates knew me from previous classes and remembered me having a one-sided crush on this one boy and they continued bringing that up all the way through middle school so I feel like it was a pretty smart decision.
At school we would make snarky remarks about one another thinking it’d draw any suspicion away from us, but after school we’d share snacks, do homework, and talk about whatever.
Randomly bumped into the mother of my first love in a store. We hadn’t seen each other in about 20 years. She was delighted, since we had a good relationship, and she was even upset when my girlfriend and I broke up.
We stepped aside, and she started asking me all sorts of questions, like how are things, where are you, what are you doing. I was happy to see she had a ring on her finger — back then she was raising my girlfriend alone. And then the former potential mother-in-law asked an absolutely unexpected question about my friend, whom she couldn’t know.
I looked at her closely. It wasn’t the mother. It was her — my first love.
It was pouring rain, and I was hurrying to the station. My hands were full with bags and packages, I was barely able to hold them all. I was walking along the road, and there was a huge puddle. A car was coming, and I thought it was going to splash dirty water on me.
But the driver slowed down and then came to a complete stop, opened the door, and said, “Miss, do you need a ride?” It turned out to be my former classmate — my school crush. We hadn’t seen each other in 6 years. He gave me a lift to the station, and we had a lovely chat. He’s still as nice as ever.
The social network showed me the profile of my high school crush. While we were in school, he ignored me. I message him, like, “Hello, how are you?” and immediately get a reply, “I knew you would write to me.” How?!
While I was gathering my thoughts, he sent a second message, “I accidentally liked your photo from 10 years ago 5 minutes ago. I was sitting, blushing, and thinking, ’Well, now she’s definitely going to write to ask why I did that.’ And there you are, just like that! How are you?”
We chatted, and I realized that life had taken us way too far apart.
When I was in the third grade, I had a crush on a boy from the grade above named Arty. We spent every break together, walked around the school, had lunch, he treated me to chocolates, and I brought him pies. This harmony lasted for several months until his mother contacted me and demanded I stop distracting her son from his studies.
I was so stunned, I didn’t know what to say, and his mother added, “I hope we understand each other.” Apparently, she talked to Arty too because he started ignoring me, but on the bright side, he did start doing well in school.
When we were 11 years old, my classmate and I used to watch the relationship of a high school couple. We even gave them nicknames: “handsome” and “beautiful” — it’s easy to guess why. They looked like a couple from a movie, and we were invested in their relationship as if they were characters in a series. We were sad all day when we found out they broke up, and my friend even admitted she shed a tear.
For some reason, I remembered this story and decided to find them online — I got curious about what they are doing now. It turned out they have been married for a long time and have a child! That’s school love for you!
My first love hit me in the first grade. He sat next to me and was really handsome. A green-eyed brunette. Archie. We were even partners in ballroom dancing and took first place in the school competition.
What more could you want in a prince? Yet, he was as dry as a last year’s bagel with me. I loved him until I was 12. And it was all for nothing. Then I got over it. I got into various clubs and sports.
Basically, 20 years have passed since then. Archie is not the same anymore. But at the class reunion, he said that he regrets he didn’t return my feelings. It felt nice for some reason.
How old were you when you first fell in love? The path from a sweet childhood crush to a grown-up romance looks different for everyone. But no matter how much time passes, we always look back on those awkward, tentative first steps with a warm smile.
