I Helped My Stepdaughter After Her First Period, Then Things Spiraled Out of Control

My stepdaughter Mia called from school, sobbing. First period. She begged me to pick her up. I was driving there when her mom called: “Back off. She’s MY kid!” I went anyway.

My husband stood at the nurse’s office, red-faced, shaking, holding Mia. What he said broke me. He wouldn’t meet my eyes.

“You shouldn’t have come,” he whispered. “She’ll take Mia from me if you keep stepping in. She can’t stand that our daughter chose you today.”