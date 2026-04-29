10 Moments That Prove Compassion and Empathy Are Still All Around Us

Breaks my heart to read stories like this. Parents like this should never ever have children...
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It is 2026, and between the constant notifications and people being “main characters” for all the wrong reasons, the world can feel a bit much. But let’s be real, the real ones are still out there doing the most without asking for a single like, spreading kindness just because they can.
Here are 10 stories about human connection and people just being decent humans when it counts.
Breaks my heart to read stories like this. Parents like this should never ever have children...