10 Fresh Pedicure Trends Defining Summer 2026 Right Now

Summer 2026 has officially arrived, and if you’re the kind of woman who travels for business or vacation with sandals that deserve to be noticed, your pedicure is doing more work than you think. Nail experts agree that everything from the classic French pedicure to ombre toes, gel nails, and bold nail art is having a major moment, and the women leading the trend are the ones with a boarding pass in one hand and a fresh set on their toes. These are the 10 summer pedicure trends nail technicians confirm are perfect for summer 2026.