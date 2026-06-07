10 Fresh Pedicure Trends Defining Summer 2026 Right Now
Summer 2026 has officially arrived, and if you’re the kind of woman who travels for business or vacation with sandals that deserve to be noticed, your pedicure is doing more work than you think. Nail experts agree that everything from the classic French pedicure to ombre toes, gel nails, and bold nail art is having a major moment, and the women leading the trend are the ones with a boarding pass in one hand and a fresh set on their toes. These are the 10 summer pedicure trends nail technicians confirm are perfect for summer 2026.
Hot Fuchsia
Hot fuchsia nails are the boldest summer pedicure color of 2026, popping against bronzed skin and white linen in a way that no other shade can replicate. Nail experts say it is the gel pedicure color women are requesting most for beach holidays and rooftop dinners alike.
The Micro French Pedicure
The micro French pedicure takes the classic French tip and makes it thinner, cleaner, and infinitely more elegant, which is exactly why nail experts say it is the most requested pedicure trend of summer 2026. It works on every nail length, pairs with every sandal, and looks just as polished on day 10 as it did leaving the salon.
Classic White
White nails have become the ultimate summer pedicure staple because they go with absolutely everything in a travel wardrobe, from swimwear to evening looks. Nail experts confirm that a crisp white pedicure in a glossy finish is one of the cleanest, most sophisticated choices you can make this season.
Bright Coral
Coral nails sit in the perfect sweet spot between pink and orange, making them one of the most universally flattering summer pedicure shades for every skin tone. Nail experts say a bright coral pedicure catches the light beautifully in sandals and looks especially stunning against sun-kissed skin.
Lemon Sorbet
Lemon yellow nails are the cheerful, unexpected pedicure color that nail experts say women are gravitating toward this summer for its fresh, vacation-ready energy. A lemon sorbet pedicure pairs effortlessly with neutral sandals and white or pastel summer dresses.
Dark Blue
Dark blue nails are proving that deep, moody shades have a very strong place in the summer pedicure conversation, especially for women who prefer something sophisticated over something bright. Nail experts say a navy or midnight blue pedicure looks particularly striking in strappy heeled sandals at evening events.
Minty Green
Mint green nails are one of the coolest, most refreshing pedicure shades of summer 2026, sitting somewhere between a soft sage and a pale aqua in a way that feels genuinely original. Nail experts say a minty green pedicure is especially popular among women who want a summer nail color that feels unexpected without being loud.
Tomato Red
Tomato red nails are the shade nail experts are most confidently recommending this summer, sitting in a precise, vibrant register that is warmer than classic red but bolder than coral. It’s the summer pedicure color that flatters every skin tone and looks equally at home on a yacht or a city terrace.
Clear Nails
A clear gel pedicure is the most understated and effortlessly chic nail trend of summer 2026, giving a clean, polished look that lets well-groomed feet speak for themselves. Nail experts say the clear pedicure is perfect for the minimalist traveler who wants her feet to look immaculate without committing to a color.
Polka Dot Nails
Polka dot nail art is the most playful and eye-catching pedicure trend of the season, with nail experts saying clients who choose it consistently get the most compliments at the pool and the beach. A dotted pedicure in a contrasting color combination, think white dots on navy or black dots on coral, is the kind of nail art that travels well and photographs even better.