12 Moments That Remind Us Kindness and Compassion Often Come in Disguise

My husband is the smartest man I know. He graduated at the top of his class in high school--but failed out of college. He fully acknowledges that his failures are his own, since because he sailed through high school with little effort, he never learned the habits and perseverance needed to succeed in college. The only teacher to ever challenge him was his Senior year English teacher, which probably explains why he eventually became a successful writer. Forty years later, she's one of the teachers he ever still talks about , or even remembers.