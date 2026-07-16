10 Moments That Prove Kindness and Compassion Can Bring Hope Even When Life Hurts
In moments of grief or uncertainty, simple acts of humanity can give people the courage to keep moving forward. These reminders of kindness show that genuine care has the ability to lift spirits and create lasting positive memories. Even the smallest display of compassion can leave an impact far greater than we realize.
- When my daughter was young, we were in a store and she wanted a doll. I didn’t have the money to buy it. A woman heard our conversation and gave me 20$ to buy the doll for her. My daughter still talks about this, 30 years later.
Recently, I was in the same store, and a little girl asked her mom for a toy and mom said she didn’t have the money. I told her about my daughter and gave her 20$ to buy her daughter a toy. I will never forget that woman who made a lifelong memory for my daughter.
A homeless man offered to pay the extra dollar and some change at a fast food place since I didn’t have enough cash. I ended up buying him a whole meal for the rest of the day with my credit card instead.
- I was sitting in a restaurant with my family. My head was down, and I kept rubbing my shoulder blade because I was in the 5th month of recovering from back surgery, but the server didn’t know that. Near the end of our meal a server (not covering our table) placed a folded piece of receipt paper in front of me. It said, “Keep your head up, you are beautiful.”
It was so sweet and random that whenever I think about it, it boosts my sprits. The fact that this person I didn’t know took time out of their day to notice that I might not be feeling the best and to try to help me is amazing.
- My son passed at 3AM. By 9AM my boss texted, “We need you in.” I arrived, sobbing at my desk. He smirked, “Stop ruining everyone’s mood.” It was so cruel. A week later, he called me into his office and locked the door. He was crying hard when he said, “My daughter. She passed 4 days before your son. Same hospital.” He slid a photo across the desk. A little girl, smiling. “I smirked because if I’d shown you kindness that day, I would’ve broken.” He paused. “I was wrong.” He handed me a signed form. 2 weeks paid bereavement leave. “Take it. I’m sorry.”
Im sorry but his grief doesnt give him the right to be horrible towards you and your grief especially, as it was your boss. He should have been professional from the start. I would certainly take it personal. I would be telling him I will take the leave and you will see a letter of resignation in the post along with a date for court.
- My husband left me when our son, Joe, was only 2 y.o. I couldn’t afford our apartment alone, so I called my sister Lily and asked if my son and I could stay with her for a while. Her husband wasn’t thrilled about the idea. Their house wasn’t huge, and they already had two kids of their own. But Lily didn’t hesitate and offered her guest room. She told me, “Family comes first.”
A week after moving in, my phone rang. It was my ex. He sounded completely panicked. “Where’s Joe?” he yelled. Then he told me something strange, “I went to our old apartment today and found out that it got flooded.” Turns out, a pipe had burst in the apartment directly above ours. If Lily hadn’t taken us in when she did, my son and I would have lost almost everything we owned.
- When I was around 21, I had someone pay off a vet bill balance I had been slowly chipping away at monthly. It was right after my mom passed away and it was such a blessing to not have that financial commitment at that time in my life.
- One time, while at a restaurant with some friends, I didn’t get any food because I didn’t have enough money. Luckily, the manager of the store gave me a plate of chicken wings because he didn’t want to see me without food. At the end of my time at the restaurant, I shook hands with him because it was such a nice thing to do.
- It was a random act of kindness I witnessed. I was talking with my friend outside of an elevator, and she was crying over a boy. This was in a big, corporate high-rise building in Chicago and we were on the ground floor. This guy stepped off the elevator and was clearly on his way out the door, but must’ve noticed her crying. A few minutes later he came back with a tissue, said nothing, and continued on with his day. It was so sweet. No words were exchanged but it said so much! This was over 20 years ago and I will never forget it.
One year, people at my daughter’s elementary school called us and asked us if we needed help for Christmas. We did at that time. They got her presents and helped us with food as well. The wife and I were so grateful.
- When I was going through something tough, I went to karaoke to have some fun and clear my mind. One of my karaoke buddies came up to give me a hug, because she knew I was struggling. Hugs always mean the world to me, especially when I’m going through something hard. When I’m hurting so much, all I want is to be held. There’s something so healing about someone wrapping their arms around you, and telling you that everything will be okay.
Some of life’s most meaningful insights often come from children, whose fresh outlook and honest observations can catch us by surprise. Here are 14 Times Kids Taught Adults Powerful Lessons in Wisdom and Empathy.