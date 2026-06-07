10 Times When a Coworker’s Kindness Meant More Than Any Promotion

After working late for 8 months straight, I asked my boss for a promotion. He laughed and said, “You’re dependable, not promotable.” I resigned two weeks later. On my last day, a coworker rushed into the parking lot and handed me a folder. Inside was money collected by my coworkers. And a note that said: “You always helped us when we were struggling. Let us help you while you start over.” After feeling invisible for so long, that was the first moment I truly felt appreciated. I left that parking lot hurt by my boss, but grateful to know the people around me had seen my effort all along.