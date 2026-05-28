10 Stories That Show the Generosity and Empathy Single Dads Carry in Silence

I’m a single dad. My wife died 2 years ago.

I was at the grocery store with my 4 yo daughter. A strange man kept watching us. I got back to my car with my daughter. But I felt sick when the man ran toward me and slammed his hand on my window. “I have something for you.”

His name was Curtis. A week ago he’d been in the toy aisle behind us. He’d watched my daughter pick up a $24 doll. He’d watched me kneel down and tell her we’d come back Saturday.

I really didn’t have the money to buy her the doll. I’d given up coffee for a year so we could afford her swimming lessons.

Curtis was a single dad too. Three boys. He knew what putting things back does to you. He’d bought the doll that day and driven past this lot every morning since, hoping to spot us again.

He handed me the wrapped box. “From one dad to another.” She named it after my wife.