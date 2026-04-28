Firing her based on her performance might have been reasonable, but I would have at least tried to figure out why she was struggling and given her a chance to improve.

But when you fired her in anger--and threatened to have her blacklisted--you didn't just burn that bridge, you napalmed it. Frankly, you don't deserve her, and if there's any Karma in the world, not only will you lose the account she worked on so hard for you, but it will actually go to her new employer!