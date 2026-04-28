When we first started dating, I became insanely jealous and didn't want my husband even talking to other women--even the mutual friend who had introduced us. Eventually I was able to accept that he was loyal to me and I finally realized, why should I be surprised that other women find him as attractive as I do?
17 Fairness Stories That Prove the World Has a Way of Getting Things Right
Justice, fairness and the quiet satisfaction of life sorting itself out. Sometimes the world gets things right on its own. Life has a way of balancing things when patience is on your side. These 17 stories are proof that doing right always comes back around, usually when nobody is watching.
- When we divorced, my husband kept the house. I didn’t argue, just packed my things. He immediately moved his new girlfriend in.
A week later, I got a call: my husband was furious, demanding I “fix this pile of stones” because nothing worked. I just giggled since the entire smart home system, irrigation, and security were all tied to my personal account and paid by me. I simply deleted my profile and terminated the contracts.
Now he’s sitting in the luxurious house without electricity, water, or the Internet. And reconnecting will cost him a pretty penny.
- My salary was delayed, and I barely had any money left. I got some groceries at the store, trying to figure out what I could cook for the week out of them. A guy stood behind me in line, holding only a bottle of water. I let him go first.
When it was my turn, I handed my card with a trembling hand, and the cashier said, “Miss, the customer before you paid for everything you got.” Something good happens just when you least expect it.
- My dad works at a clinic (he’s a lab tech). One day one of the female doctors asked him to come see her in her office and my dad was confused because why the hell is she asking to see him in the office?
He gets in there and the lady doctor goes, “I think you’re very handsome and I know you have a wife but you’re probably getting tired of her and I’m very unhappy in my marriage, my husband is terrible and I want to have an affair with you.”
My dad gets up and goes, “I love my wife and we are great, no thanks.” He goes and tells his boss about it (the lady eventually got fired).
My favorite part of the story is when my dad came home and told my mom. And she peed herself laughing because it was funny to her and she goes, “At least other people think my husband is hot!” They’ve been married for 27 years.
- I worked for a small medical supply company as the IT manager. We had a great team until a new boss arrived. She gradually fired everyone and replaced them with her friends and family.
I understood that my turn was coming soon. And then, the boss introduced me to a new manager. It turned out to be her 21-year-old nephew. His job was to assess my work, even though he knew nothing himself. He said that I was not managing well, and I was fired.
The very next morning, the company owners and my boss called me and offered to come in as a consultant and get her nephew up to speed on the IT infrastructure. I replied that I am now an independent consultant and charge a high hourly rate. They hung up.
My coworkers later told me that all the work stopped for several days, and the boss and her nephew were fired.
- We had a new hire join us at work. He would turn off his phone during lunch.
The boss was furious about this until the guy said, “You don’t pay for my phone; it’s my property. When you provide me with a work phone, then I will carry it with me, but even in that case, I will leave it in the office during lunch breaks. And I will turn my phone off when I see fit.”
He turned out to be an excellent specialist and not a spineless person.
- I moved to another city and forgot my TV. I asked my father to send it to me. When the courier arrived, I saw that the box was damaged and the TV was broken.
The shipping company refused to compensate me, and its employees were very rude to me. But they didn’t know that in my job, I make decisions about which shipping company to use (and we have warehouses across the entire country, and the volume of freight we send is enormous).
So, I ordered to change the shipping company to another one, and the one that broke my TV and refused to pay lost millions. And no, their apologies didn’t help.
- My wife left me to be with another guy, and like cheaters often do, she had a list of excuses as to why her cheating was justified. Obviously, she caused me a lot of pain and misery, but it didn’t matter because she was “in love.” So we divorced.
A couple months later, there was a bit of “justice is served” when she found out the guy she’d left me for wasn’t entirely done with his wife. Anyway, she moved on, met another guy, and proceeded to have a nice long-term relationship. They even got engaged. Then one night she calls me up, bawling so hard she’s barely able to speak.
Turns out her fiance had been cheating on her for a few months. She confronted him, and he gave her exactly the same excuses she used when she was cheating on me. She’d called to apologize, because she was finally feeling the pain she put me through.
There's as song called "Hats Off to Larry" by Del Shannon that tells this exact story. And you know what they say Karma is...
- My mother-in-law believes there are 2 opinions — hers and the wrong one. She constantly made hurtful jokes about her daughter, even in my presence.
When my future wife and I moved in together, I decided she was completely under my care and protection. Things didn’t start well with my mother-in-law because I didn’t allow her to insult my woman.
The climax was a scandal when she shouted that she wouldn’t come to the wedding if there wasn’t a second day at a resort. I replied, “Well, don’t come. It’s our event for our money, and you’re a guest there. I need to know now if you’re coming or not. Are you?” She quieted down.
She and my father-in-law came to the wedding. My wife immediately took my side. We talked through all the “she’s the mother, you have to respect her, what will others say” and concluded that it’s time to respect ourselves.
We’ve been married for 15 years now.
- After shopping at the mall with my wife and kids, we were getting into the car. A woman drove up and waited for us to free up the parking space.
I was putting the kid in, and then the woman started honking non-stop. I tried to pull out, but realized her car was so close to mine that I couldn’t do it. And she kept honking and honking.
So I just put the car back in place, got out, and went back into the mall. The woman drove off immediately. I returned, and we were finally able to head home.
- I’m a barista at a popular coffee chain. A man in a large SUV drives up and orders several drinks. After waiting for 5 minutes, he approaches the window and snorts, “Why is it taking so long?!”
I hand him the tea, he furiously tries to snatch it from my hands, drops it, and the cup spins in the air, spilling its contents. It’s winter, freezing, so the tea instantly freezes to the side of his white car. The man shouts, “This is a brand new car!”
I do my best to feign concern, hand him some napkins, and promise to make a new drink. But he just turns and drives away.
- Got married, but my wife quit her job. I worked graveyard shift, 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. For the first week she kept waking me at noon after I had only slept 4 hours. She even complained, “You can’t sleep all day. I’m bored and lonely.”
So I started calling her in the middle of the night to chat during my lunch break. When she complained, I said, “You can’t sleep all night. I’m bored and lonely.” She learned her lesson and became the guardian of my daytime sleep.
- 25 years after graduating high school, my friend gathered all our classmates at his big house. He has succeeded in life, even becoming a local celebrity due to his charitable work.
The guy who always bullied my friend in school showed up. I knew from social media that he had gone into investments and constantly tried to draw acquaintances into his business.
So he approaches my friend at the party and starts: “I see you’re doing well, but you could earn even more with me!” My friend says, “And who are you?” The guy was taken aback. “Well, I’m your classmate. Remember, I used to tease you all the time?”
And my friend goes, “Sorry, I don’t remember you.” Then he waves to the event organizer and says, “Can you please check if he is on our guest list?” The guy was really offended. A little later, my friend sent me a message: “That was fun.”
- I’m older now, but I remember a long time ago when I had a full shop and 2 children and this happened to me. I wasn’t as assertive in those days but I’d unloaded about 2/3 of my shopping onto the conveyor, was trying to sort out an issue with one of my little ones and this lady had plonked her items down with a divider.
It was obvious I hadn’t finished unloading. I stepped behind her and loaded my remaining items behind hers, and moved my trolly up to the packing area and started to pack. It got to the divider and the cashier was expecting me to pay, the invading lady was also expecting me to pay.
I said the rest of my shopping is behind this lady. The lady then had to hand each item of mine from behind her shopping to the cashier for her to scan and me to pack. It took ages and she looked like she’d sucked a lemon!
- I used to leave a few pens on my desk, but they always seemed to vanish. At first, I thought maybe I was just being careless, but then I noticed one of my coworkers always had the exact same pens I bought. Instead of calling him out, I decided to make things a little interesting.
I bought a pack of disappearing ink pens and left them in the usual spot. Sure enough, he “borrowed” one right before a meeting and started taking notes. About halfway through, his notes began fading until the page looked blank. He stared at it in total confusion while everyone else kept writing.
I had to keep a straight face, but inside I was dying of laughter. Needless to say, he never touched my pens again after that little incident, and my desk supplies have been safe ever since.
- I witnessed my niece’s first steps. I told no one and acted surprised when she did it again a few hours later in front of her parents.
- We sold our house and were building a new one. During the construction, we rented an apartment. After 1.5 years, our landlord suddenly announced they were evicting us, even though it violated the lease agreement. We desperately needed a place for 3 months until the house was finished, but nothing affordable was available.
Since I worked remotely, we just said to hell with it, put everything in storage, and backpacked through Europe over the summer with the kids, staying in Airbnbs and cheap hotels and riding trains all over. For an amount not much more than the cost of living in our hometown, we had an incredible adventure and lifelong memories!
- New neighbors moved in upstairs, and peace became a thing of the past. Music blaring at 1 a.m., stomping, crashing — classic high-rise living. I asked them to keep it down several times — they’d nod, promise, but then it would start again.
So I took drastic measures — I got the phone number of the apartment owner and told her to rein in her tenants. She turned out to be a tough lady and gave them a week to change their ways or they’d be evicted. It worked!
Some endings write themselves. And these 17 stories are proof that patience and doing right are always worth it.
Have you ever watched life quietly sort things out exactly the way it should? Tell us in the comments.
For more stories where fairness showed up exactly when it was needed, check out these moments that prove kindness and doing right always find their way back: