12 People Who Are Fluent in the Language of Kindness and Changed a Life

I rent out the basement of my house. My tenant, a guy in his 20s named Mark, was usually great. But last month, the rent didn’t come. He started avoiding me. Parking down the street.

On the 10th, I knocked on his door. He opened it. My legs gave out when I saw him looking like he hadn’t slept in days. “I know,” he said, holding up his hands. “I lost my job at the warehouse. I’m packing. I’ll be out by Sunday.”

He looked defeated. “Mark,” I said. “I didn’t come down here for the rent.” I handed him a bag of groceries and a business card.

“My brother is a shift manager at the plant across town. They’re hiring. Tell him I sent you. You can pay me when you get your first check.” He just stood there and cried. A roof over someone’s head shouldn’t be a weapon.