10 Moments From This Week That Prove Kids Raised With Compassion Can Heal a Whole Family (June 8–14 Edition)
Some of the most powerful moments of compassion come from the youngest people in the room. These heartwarming family stories show how kids raised with kindness can comfort loved ones, bring people together, and inspire healing when it’s needed most. Their thoughtful actions may seem small at first, but the impact they have on their families is unforgettable.
- My FIL believes men shouldn’t discuss “women’s issues.” At dinner, my daughter mentioned period pain. He snapped, “Shut up!” She said, “Why? Half the world goes through it.” He called her a brat.
But we were all in shock when my 9-year-old son stood up and handed him a pad. He placed it on the table calmly. FIL looked at it like it was dirt.
He said, “My teacher showed these to the whole class. Boys and girls. She said any man who is disgusted by this is a man his daughter can’t trust.”
FIL said, “I’m not disgusted, I just—” Then my daughter said, “You told me to shut up, grandpa. At the dinner table. In front of my whole family. Over something my body does without my permission.”
He closed his mouth. The whole room held its breath. She picked the pad up, put it in her bag, and sat back down.
- My father is 74. Emotions were weakness, full stop. He has never once in my entire life told me he loves me. Never hugged me first. We have a functional relationship but it’s always felt like two strangers in a trench together.
My wife and I have raised our kids very differently. Lots of “I love you,” lots of talking about feelings, lots of just... being present.
Our youngest, Eli, is 8. Dad came to stay with us after his hip surgery. One evening I walked into the living room and Eli had just quietly sat down next to Grandpa on the couch. Not asking for anything. Not talking.
He’d put his little hand on top of Dad’s and said, “You don’t have to feel okay, Grandpa.” My father — this immovable man — crumbled. He cried harder than I have ever seen another human cry.
Eli just sat there with him. Didn’t panic. Didn’t call for me. Just stayed. Afterward, Dad looked at me and said, “You’re doing something right.” That’s the closest to “I love you” I’ve ever gotten from him.
- My sister and I had a falling out over something stupid that we’d let calcify into something enormous. Eight years of silence. I’d stopped even thinking about fixing it, just accepted that that door was closed.
My daughter, Kelly, apparently overheard me telling my husband I missed her, like really missed her, last Christmas. I didn’t know she’d heard it.
Later, I found a sealed envelope on the kitchen counter addressed to “Aunt Dana.” Kelly had written her a letter. Three pages in her curly handwriting.
She’d introduced herself as “the niece you’ve never really met,” and told Dana that she’d heard her mom cry about her once and that she thought life was too short for people who loved each other to be strangers.
I have no idea how she got Dana’s address. (I found out later she’d asked my mom in secret.) Dana called us that evening. She was crying too hard to speak at first.
She’s coming to visit in July. My 11-year-old did what I couldn’t bring myself to do in six years. In three pages of lined notebook paper.
- My mother-in-law and I have had a tense relationship since I married her son. Not explosive — just cold. Polite with lots of loaded silences. I always felt judged and she probably felt shut out. My husband is stuck in the middle and it’s been a source of real strain.
At Sunday dinner last week, my son apparently watched his grandmother sit slightly apart from everyone, quiet, not quite included. He pushed his chair over next to hers mid-meal without any fanfare and just started chatting to her about her garden, which she’d mentioned once two months ago. He remembered.
After dinner she helped me clear the dishes — first time in a decade. She said quietly, “You’ve raised a kind boy. That’s all you.” Then she walked out before I could respond.
I know that’s not a resolution to 10 years of friction. But something’s cracked open. This I know.
- My husband passed away in March. Our boys were 6 when it happened; they turned 7 last month. We have talked about it as openly as you can with small children. We say his name. We look at pictures. We have a counselor they see every two weeks.
Somewhere in the last month they started writing him notes and leaving them in a shoebox we keep on a shelf. I don’t read them — that’s their thing. But this morning one had slipped onto the floor.
It said, in Owen’s handwriting (he’s the more careful one), with a drawing of two small figures holding hands with a larger figure: “Hi Daddy. We’re taking care of Mom. Don’t worry. She still cries but we hug her. Love Owen and Caleb.”
He misspelled a lot of words but I got the message.They’ve appointed themselves my caretakers and they reported to their dad that they’re on the job.
I put the note back in the box. I sat on the kitchen floor for a while. Then I got up and made them their favorite breakfast and held them for a long time. We’re going to be okay. I actually believe that now.
- I’ve been in Marcus’s life since he was 7. His biological father, Derek, has always had a complicated relationship with my existence. Not overtly hostile but there have been years of subtle digs.
“Your stepdad” said in a certain way. Comparisons. Reminders that I’m not his “real” dad. Marcus has never seemed confused by any of it. He has always just... loved whoever showed up for him.
Last weekend Derek picked him up and apparently made some comment about Marcus spending “too much time at that house.” Marcus, without missing a beat, said, “Dad, I have two dads. That’s just more love. Why would that be a problem?”
Derek texted me that night. First time ever. He just said: “He’s a good kid. You’re doing right by him.” I stared at my phone for ten minutes before I could respond.
Marcus doesn’t know any of this happened. He’d probably shrug and say he was just being logical. But that kid just said in one sentence what I’ve been quietly hoping someone would say for six years.
- My wife passed away two years ago. We had eighteen months from diagnosis to the end. The kids were 10 and 7. We talked to them about everything: her illness, her passing, what it would mean. She insisted on that. She wanted them to have language for it.
I have been terrified of the dating conversation. The guilt. The optics. What it means for her memory.
I finally sat them down this week. I was stumbling over my words, trying to explain that it didn’t mean I loved their mom any less, that this was complicated.
But before I could continue, my daughter Simone (12) put her hand up like a stop sign. “Dad. Stop.” She looked at me very seriously. “Mom would be so mad at you for waiting this long. You know that, right?”
My son started laughing because it was so true. Their mom had said, explicitly, more than once, that I was not allowed to “mope forever.” Her words. Simone remembered. She held onto it for two years, apparently, until she needed to deploy it.
I cried, they both hugged me, and then we ordered pizza and watched a movie and it was somehow the most normal evening we’d had in years.
The date is Sunday. I’m still nervous. But less about the wrong things.
- When my son, Theo, was 3 and going through a tantrum phase, I started sitting with him on the floor during meltdowns instead of trying to fix or redirect. Just sitting.
“I’m here. You don’t have to talk. I’ll just be with you.” It took weeks to work but eventually he’d just lean into me and the storm would pass.
I forgot I’d done that until Tuesday. I was having a hard morning and I was crying quietly at the kitchen table when Theo came downstairs for breakfast. I tried to pull it together.
He looked at me for a moment, then dragged his chair around the table next to mine, sat down, and said, “It’s okay Mama. I’ll just sit here with you. You don’t have to talk.” Word for word. My words. Back to me.
He’s five. He sat with me for ten minutes while I cried, occasionally patting my arm. Then he said, “Do you want cereal now?” and the morning resumed.
I keep thinking about what it means that he had that in him. That I put it there without knowing I was putting it there. That it came back to me exactly when I needed it.
You’re not just raising them. They’re raising you too, a little bit. I really believe that now.
- I’ll be honest with you people. I was not a warm father. I was present, I provided, I coached the teams. But I was critical. Hard to please. I said “but” after every apology and “I told you so” more than was kind. My son turned out wonderful despite me, not because of me.
My granddaughter has been at our house a lot this summer. She is nine and apparently her household has some rules about apologizing. When she does something wrong she has to say sorry, say what she did, and say what she’ll do differently. No “but.” No redirecting blame. Just the apology, clean.
She’s been correcting me all summer. Gently. “Grandpa, that had a ’but’ in it.” “Grandpa, you said sorry and then explained why it wasn’t really your fault.” I started to pay attention.
Yesterday I sat down with my son. I told him I was sorry for being so hard on him growing up. I told him specifically what I’d done. I told him he’d deserved better. No “but.” No “times were different.” No “I did my best.”
He sat there for a full minute not speaking. Then he said, “Who are you and what have you done with my father?” And then he started crying.
We talked for three hours. Forty-two years of stuff, some of it finally landing in the right place. I wasn’t the best father, but I’m proud to say my son is a GREAT father.
- My brother and I grew apart after high school. We both got busy, then we both got too proud, then it just became the way things were.
We ended up at the same cousin’s birthday party last Saturday. We were politely awkward with each other.
My daughter, Bea, wandered over to him while I was across the yard, completely unprompted, and just asked, “How come you never come to our house? We have a trampoline.” He didn’t have an answer. She stared at him waiting for one.
He told me later that being unable to explain himself to a 7-year-old was one of the most embarrassing moments of his life. “What was I supposed to say? I was too proud? I didn’t know how to pick up the phone?”
He knocked on our door Thursday evening with a six-pack and a bag of chips. We talked for four hours. We’re having them over for dinner next week. All Bea wanted was someone to use the trampoline with. She accidentally fixed my family in the process.
Sometimes it just takes that uncorrupted, unjaded brain to state the obvious ( we have a trampoline) and how ridiculously simple life can be - and then you just continue on from there LoL
The kindness these children showed reminds us that compassion has the power to heal, connect, and inspire. Sometimes, the smallest acts of care leave the biggest mark on the people who need them most. For more uplifting stories about the power of family love, continue with 12 Family Moments That Remind Us Compassion and Kindness Can Light Up Broken Hearts.
Have you ever witnessed a child show a level of kindness or compassion that left a lasting impression on you?
Always. And that's what usually scares them the most is the things we don't talk about when they can already sense them
Comments
The Bible speaks a lot about children: their deeds, their words, how God regards them. Children don't have the filter that adults do. Sometimes the filter is good. Too often it gets in the way. The words of a child can be like good medicine on a wound. It can sting and burn, but then it can heal. Any one of us can learn from any one of us.