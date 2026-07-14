10 Moments of Wisdom That Teach Us Why the Strongest Hearts Choose Compassion

My son was being bullied this year by his teacher because I am a teacher too. She used to tell him 'I feel sorry for you because your mum is a teacher'. This led to more bullying by his classmates. When I spoke up instead of taking actions, my son was sent at the back of the classroom, being riduculed in front of the whole class and accused of disturbing the lessons. He was also accused of being a bully by the Head of School just for doing a high five. This is what happens in Malta if you are a teacher and your sons or daughters are in your same school.