11 Moments of Compassion and Kindness That Remind Us the World Still Has a Heart

People
06/01/2026
11 Moments of Compassion and Kindness That Remind Us the World Still Has a Heart

Compassion and kindness are easy to miss when everything around us is loud and rushed and designed to make people look the other way. These 11 real moments of empathy, love, and quiet humanity are proof that the world still has a heart, even on the days it really doesn’t feel like it.

  • My husband left me for a younger woman after 22 years. The divorce was brutal. He got the house and all the money. Before it was even final, his GF proudly posted selfies in our bedroom. But later, she called me at 3 a.m., furious, “Why didn’t you tell me his dad split the inheritance with you?” she yelled. “Half of that should’ve been mine!” I was stunned. No one had told me anything. Not even my in-laws. A few days later, they came to see me. They apologized for what their son had done. My MIL was crying and said, “You spent 22 years taking care of this family. We weren’t going to pretend that meant nothing just because our son is a walking mess.” They told me they had rewritten the will after my husband filed for divorce. Half of his inheritance now went to me instead. They said they raised him better than this, and they wouldn’t reward what he did to me. All of this happened 2 years ago. Last I heard, they got married, and that woman has been “advocating” for her rights as his wife, trying to get my ex-in-laws to change the will so she gets half instead of me. Suffice to say, she’ll be advocating for herself till the sun burns out.
  • My mom has dementia. Early stages still but she forgets things and she knows she forgets things and that’s the cruel part, she’s aware of it. We were at a restaurant and she ordered her food and then ten minutes later she ordered again because she forgot she already did. The waiter didn’t miss a beat. He said “oh great, I was just about to ask if you wanted to add anything” and took her second order like it was totally normal. He didn’t look at me for confirmation. He didn’t do that awkward pause thing. He just treated her like a person ordering food. When I went to pay I tried to tip him like fifty percent and he said “my grandma had it too. You don’t have to tip me extra for being a normal human.” I barely made it to the car before I started sobbing.
  • I was a single mom behind on rent for 3 months. My landlord knocked on my door every Friday asking for the money. I was terrified of him. One Friday the knocking was louder than usual. I opened the door shaking. He was standing there holding a locksmith’s toolkit. I grabbed my daughter and backed away when he said, “Your deadbolt is broken. I noticed it last week.” He knelt down and replaced the lock in 20 minutes without saying another word. When he finished, he handed me two new keys and said, “Don’t worry about rent, I got you until you find a job”.
  • This one is embarrassing but whatever. I got broken up with over text on my birthday. I was sitting in my car outside of a Taco Bell at like 11pm reading this text over and over and the drive-thru girl leaned out the window and said, “Hey are you gonna order or are you ok?” and I just said, “My girlfriend dumped me on my birthday” and she said “Hold on” and came back with a bag and said, “That’s on me. Happy birthday.” it was a crunchwrap supreme and a Baja blast and a cinnamon twist. I ate all of it in the parking lot crying. That girl didn’t have to do anything. She’s working a drive-thru at 11pm, she’s got her own stuff going on but she gave a stranger free Taco Bell on his birthday and honestly it’s the only part of that birthday I remember now. If you worked the Taco Bell on Riverside in 2021 and you gave a crying guy free food, thank you. Seriously, thank you.
  • I’m a nurse and I had a patient, older guy, no family, terminal. He knew he was dying. One night he asked me if I could just sit with him for a few minutes because he didn’t want to be alone. My shift was over. I had been there 12 hours. I sat with him for an hour and a half. We didn’t talk about dying. We talked about baseball. He was a White Sox fan and I’m a Cubs fan and we argued about it like two guys at a bar and he was laughing and I was laughing and for an hour and a half he wasn’t a dying man in a hospital bed, he was just a guy who was wrong about the White Sox. He passed two days later. I went to the funeral. There were four people there including me. I think about him every time someone says they don’t have time. I am happy i could make his last day better.
  • I was at the vet and the woman next to me was putting her dog down. You could tell. She was holding this old golden retriever on her lap and just quietly falling apart. I had my puppy with me for a checkup and my puppy kept trying to sniff her dog and I kept pulling him back saying sorry. She looked at me and said, “No let him. please.” So I let my puppy climb up next to her old dog and they just sniffed each other for a while. Her dog wagged his tail. She started crying harder but she was smiling. She said “That’s the first time he’s wagged his tail in a week. Thank you for letting your dog say hi to mine.” I went home and held my puppy for a really long time. I still think about that old dog wagging his tail one last time before he went.
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  • I was nine months pregnant on a city bus in August and nobody offered me a seat and I was trying not to cry about it because hormones and heat and everything hurts at nine months. This old man in the back of the bus stood up, walked all the way to the front, tapped the guy sitting in the priority seat on the shoulder, and said something to him in a language I didn’t understand. The guy looked at me, looked at the old man, and got up. The old man gestured for me to sit, then walked back to the back of the bus and stood for the rest of his ride. He had given up his own seat in the back to come all the way to the front to shame a younger man into giving up his. He was at least eighty. I have told this story maybe a hundred times.
  • I was at a laundromat and a little girl, maybe 4, came up to me and said, “You look sad. Do you want a sticker?” She was holding a sheet of those puffy animal stickers. I took the penguin. Her mom apologized from across the room and I said don’t apologize your daughter just fixed my whole week. I put the penguin sticker on my laptop. It’s still there.
  • I was in line at the post office which is already the worst place on earth and there was a woman in front of me trying to mail a package to her son overseas and she was short on postage by like two dollars and she was getting flustered and the clerk was doing that dead-eyed “I can’t help you ma’am” thing and I could see this woman was about to either cry or start yelling. The guy behind me, business suit, airpods, clearly in a rush, walked up to the counter, put a five on it, said “keep the change” to the clerk, and walked back to his spot in line without saying a word to her. She turned around to thank him. He just nodded and smiled. I am trying to be more like him.
  • This happened online and I know people think the internet is trash but listen. My kid has a really rare genetic condition and I posted in a Facebook group for parents of kids with the same thing asking if anyone knew a specialist in our area. Within an hour a woman from the group who lives three states away DMd me. She said her son has the same condition, she’s been managing it for 12 years, and she had compiled a spreadsheet of every specialist in the country with notes on which ones actually listen and which ones just run tests. She sent me the spreadsheet with doctors. Color coded. With her personal notes next to each one. She had been updating this thing for over a decade. I asked her why she did all this and she said, “Because when my son was diagnosed nobody helped me and I spent two years going to the wrong doctors.” There are still great people out there.
  • My grandpa doesn’t speak much English. He moved here from Korea at 72 to be closer to us. He goes to the same McDonald’s every morning for coffee. One day I went with him and the entire staff knew him by name. Not his American name. His Korean name. The girl at the register said “Annyeonghaseyo” when he walked in and he absolutely beamed. I asked him later how long this had been going on and he said, “Oh they learned some words for me.” I asked the manager about it next time I was there alone. She said he comes every single day and sits for 2 hours and one of the girls on morning shift started learning basic Korean phrases on her phone during breaks so she could talk to him.

If you loved these stories you might want to read these 10 Moments of Pure Mercy That Remind Us the World Is Still Full of Kind Hearts. More proof that the world is still full of good people.

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