12 Real Moments Where People Prove Compassion and Empathy Are the Secrets to Happiness

My son’s best girl friend came over to hang out. The minute she walked in the door, hugged me and whispered in my ear, “I need to talk to you in private.” My heart sank, she felt comfortable enough with me to tell, “My mom is out of town. I didn’t want didn’t want to ask my Dad for pads.”

She started her period this morning for the first time and she told her older sister. I only have boys. And they knew something was up and she kind of danced around it for a bit then told them.

I tell you we were going all out in that drug store. The boys were hunting down chocolate and heating pads while I was going over pad options with her. They have been feeding her, watching movies and playing video games with her all afternoon.

I never thought I’d get to guide a young girl through her first visit from Aunt Flo!! And I’m so thankful she felt comfortable enough with me and my boys to let us help.