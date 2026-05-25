I Refuse to Speak to My Mother After She Said These 6 Words at My Wedding

Dear Bright Side,

My mother and I were never easy. She always had opinions about everything (my job, my apartment, my friends), so when I got engaged, I wasn’t surprised she had thoughts about that too. But she seemed to genuinely come around this time. She helped me pick the venue, came to the dress fitting, and cried when she saw me in the gown. I actually thought this might be our fresh start.

At the wedding, she asked if she could give a toast and I said yes without hesitating. I was touched that she wanted to.

She stood up, tapped her glass, and waited for the room to go quiet. Around 80 people were there, and my husband was standing right beside me. She smiled, raised her glass, and said: “I give this six months, tops.” Then she laughed, like it had been a joke. Nobody else did. The room went so quiet I could hear the music from the next hall. My husband squeezed my hand and I smiled back at him, and eventually someone started clapping awkwardly and the moment passed.

I held it together for the rest of the night. I danced, cut the cake, and hugged everyone goodbye. But three days later I called her and told her I needed space. She said she had been “just being honest” and that “if he loves you, he’ll prove it.” Not one apology, not even a hint of one.

That was 4 months ago and I haven’t spoken to her since. My sister thinks I’m being dramatic. My husband says it’s entirely my decision. But some mornings I wake up and genuinely wonder if I’m throwing away my relationship with my mother over six words. Was I wrong to cut her off? And how do I know if this is even worth trying to fix?

— Sophie