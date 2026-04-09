11 Times a Stranger’s Compassion Gave Someone a Second Chance at Life

An Uber passenger left his wallet in my car tonight. I noticed there was a lot of bills in there, but I didn’t pull it out. I went back to return it. He thanked me, I said, “No problem. I was only a block or so down the road before I noticed it. No biggy. Have a good one sir.”

I was about to get in my car when he said, “Wait up! Come back here. There was several hundred dollars in here.” I was a bit nervous, but I walked back, and he pulled out the money, counted it. He asked me if I knew how much was in there. I said, “No, I didn’t look.”

He had several hundred dollar bills, way too much for a wallet. He said to me, “It’s all here!” He flipped out 2 of the hundreds, and handed it to me. I handed it back and said, “No I didn’t do anything to deserve that.”

He stuck it in my shirt pocket and said, “Just walk away good sir,” turned around and went back in his house. I can’t believe it! I went from one of the worst rides in my life a few nights ago to this! So wild!