10 Job Interview Stories That Proved Office Work Is Unpredictable

Success rarely goes to the most polished person in the room. It goes to the one who stays human when things go sideways. The best workplaces in these stories weren’t built on perfect processes. They were built on bosses who recognized empathy when they saw it and hired it on the spot. If you have an interview story that still makes you cringe or laugh, the comments are right below.

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