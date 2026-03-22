She is a snake for stealing your work just what they want to hear to get the job and she will do it again when she gets a chance
I Refuse to Work With the Boss Who Stole My Promotion, and My Shot at Success
Letter from Jane:
Hello Bright Side,
Okay, I need to get this off my chest because it still feels unreal. Back when I was climbing the ladder at my old job, I had this plan for a big promotion, Regional Manager. I poured months into it.
And then my boss straight-up took my work, presented it as her own, and I got fired before I could even prove it. Yeah, it sucked. Big time. I was crushed, angry, and honestly, kind of humiliated.
Fast forward four years, and she applies to my company. I swear, my stomach dropped when I saw her name pop up on the internal applicant list. I told HR immediately, “I won’t work with her, under no circumstances.”
And to my surprise, they backed me. Told me they valued my loyalty and didn’t want me in that situation. I felt seen. Finally.
But here’s the kicker. A few weeks later, HR emails me with an update: “We rejected Jen, but she replied with a 10-page document explaining her side.”
I opened that attachment with shaking hands. And, wow. Just wow.
In it, she apologized. She admitted she stole my work all those years ago. She talked about how guilty she’d felt, how it ate at her, and she begged for a chance to make it right. After all this time.
I honestly didn’t know what to feel. Relief? Validation? Confusion? A little bit of all of it. I’ve read it twice now, and part of me wants to just... move on.
But another part wonders: does anyone actually get closure from this kind of confession? So, Bright Side, am I a bad person for feeling conflicted about this? Should I even acknowledge her apology, or just let it go completely?
Thanks,
Jane
Thank you so much for sharing your story, Jane, it takes courage to open up about something so personal and frustrating. We hope these suggestions give you a bit of clarity and support as you handle this tricky situation.
- Protect your work, not just your ego — You poured your soul into that work and someone swiped it. Next time, document stuff in ways that can’t be “borrowed” without leaving a paper trail. Not to be paranoid, but emails, dated drafts, even screenshots, it’s not about mistrusting people, it’s about making sure your hard work can’t vanish overnight.
- Trust HR, but trust yourself more — HR sided with you, which is awesome, but don’t forget, they can’t feel what you feel. You already stood up for yourself. Keep that spine of steel, and remember: their support is a safety net, not the ultimate decision-maker in how you feel or act around this person.
- Boundaries are your superpower — You told HR, “I won’t work with her,” and that’s smart. Don’t feel bad about drawing lines. Boundaries aren’t mean; they’re survival tools. Keep them firm, even when people try to guilt-trip you. You’re allowed to protect your mental space.
By choosing to show kindness in the workplace, individuals can inspire growth, trust, and collaboration around them. Small acts of respect and empathy often ripple outward, creating opportunities for greater success and stronger connections.
Read more: I Stopped Going Above and Beyond After My Raise Was Denied, I’m Done Being Used