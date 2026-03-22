I Refuse to Work With the Boss Who Stole My Promotion, and My Shot at Success

Hello Bright Side,

Okay, I need to get this off my chest because it still feels unreal. Back when I was climbing the ladder at my old job, I had this plan for a big promotion, Regional Manager. I poured months into it.

And then my boss straight-up took my work, presented it as her own, and I got fired before I could even prove it. Yeah, it sucked. Big time. I was crushed, angry, and honestly, kind of humiliated.