I Refused to Use My Personal Laptop for Work, My Boss Made Me the Office Joke

Later that afternoon he asked me to step into his office. The conversation got uncomfortable quickly. He said I was not being a team player and that everyone else would have stepped up to help the team during a temporary problem.

I told him calmly that I was ready to work and handle my responsibilities, but I needed company equipment to do that. He kept repeating that it was only temporary and that I was making things harder than they needed to be...

The reactions around the office were mixed. One coworker quietly told me she agreed with my decision because once you start using your personal laptop for work, managers often expect it forever. Another coworker said I should probably just give in so the situation does not escalate. A few people still thought the whole thing was funny because of the team message and the laughing emoji.

For me it never felt funny. It felt like a normal workplace request turned into a weird public conflict that could have been avoided. Am I overreacting here?