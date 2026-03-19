I Refused to Use My Personal Laptop for Work, My Boss Made Me the Office Joke
Most people try to be helpful at work. You answer messages after hours, you stay a little late when a project is due, and sometimes you solve problems that are not even part of your job. It feels normal. That is how teamwork works.
But sometimes the line between being helpful and being taken advantage of gets blurry. One small moment at work can turn into a huge conflict, especially when a manager decides to make things personal. This is what happened to me. I still wonder if I did something wrong, or if my manager just could not handle hearing the word no.
A few weeks ago my work laptop completely died. It would not turn on no matter what I tried. I took it to the IT department, and they checked it for about ten minutes before telling me the motherboard was likely gone.
Then they said something that shocked me. The repair could take up to six weeks because a replacement part needed to be ordered.
I honestly thought they were joking. Six weeks without a laptop for someone whose entire job is computer based sounded impossible. I assumed the company would give me a temporary device or find some quick solution. Instead, my boss told me we would “figure something out” in the meantime.
That night I found out what he meant. He texted me at 9 pm and told me to join a call using my personal laptop. I replied, “I’m not comfortable.” He forwarded my text to the whole team with a “🤣”.
I stared at my phone for a good thirty seconds trying to understand what just happened. The message popped up in our team chat with a laughing emoji like it was some kind of joke.
A few coworkers reacted with emojis. One person messaged me privately asking if everything was okay. It felt strange and honestly a little humiliating. I thought that was the worst of it. I was wrong.
Next day, I walked into the office and froze when I saw him. My boss had placed a small folding table next to my desk with a printed sign that said “BYOD Station,” which stands for bring your own device. My name was written on a sticky note stuck to the sign. A couple of coworkers were already laughing about it.
One joked that I must be boycotting computers. Another asked if I needed a tutorial on how to join a call. They were laughing like it was harmless office humor, but I felt like the target of a joke I never agreed to be part of.
The thing is, my refusal was not dramatic at all. I simply did not want to use my personal laptop for company work. My laptop has personal photos, financial information, and private files. I do not want work software, company monitoring tools, or unknown security programs installed on it.
On top of that, the company policy handbook literally says employees should not use personal devices for company tasks unless approved by IT. From my point of view, I was actually following the rules. From my manager’s point of view, I was apparently being difficult.
Later that afternoon he asked me to step into his office. The conversation got uncomfortable quickly. He said I was not being a team player and that everyone else would have stepped up to help the team during a temporary problem.
I told him calmly that I was ready to work and handle my responsibilities, but I needed company equipment to do that. He kept repeating that it was only temporary and that I was making things harder than they needed to be...
The reactions around the office were mixed. One coworker quietly told me she agreed with my decision because once you start using your personal laptop for work, managers often expect it forever. Another coworker said I should probably just give in so the situation does not escalate. A few people still thought the whole thing was funny because of the team message and the laughing emoji.
For me it never felt funny. It felt like a normal workplace request turned into a weird public conflict that could have been avoided. Am I overreacting here?