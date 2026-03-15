12 Moments That Teach Us Why Quiet Kindness Doesn’t Fade

One year around christmas...I was probably about 3 or 4 years old...this is actually one of my first memories that I could remember from those ages...my mom had gotten really sick...she was a nurse and was putting an IV in a patients arm and right as she poked the needle through the patient began to thrash around and unfortunately the needle then went into my mom's arm...so she ended up getting hepatitis B...her health was fading and she was out of work for over a year...now this you have to know is me and my sister Deanna are actually half sisters and we are 8 huge years apart...so on weekends and holidays she would go off with her dad...unfortunately I was not as lucky...my dad was not around...I didnt meet my dad till I was about 14...anyway my mom only got child support for me and she was only getting $50 every TWO WEEKS to raise me on...so childhood was rough but my mom and sister sheltered me from it the best they could...so that Christmas I woke up and to be honest I thought it was a normal day...I had no clue it was Christmas day...we couldn't afford any decorations or a big meal or even presents...my mom spent all she had to put a roof over our heads and keep the lights on...so I ended up spending most of the day doing what I do everyday day...I know I went to take a nap cuz my mom had to do the same because of her illness made her tired all the time...I remember hearing my sisters voice and as I woke up I seen her in the doorway of my room holding something behind her back...she sat on the edge of my bed and told me merry Christmas...and I said ITS CHRISTMAS??? She answered me with a yes and as she did so she then handed me this AMAZING GORGEOUS barbie doll...it wasn't just a plain barbie either it was one of those collectible ones...barbie was on this BIG POOFY gold dress and was just BEAUTIFUL!!!! Needless to say it was the ONLY gift I got...but I didn't care cuz I had a brand new barbie to play with...also when my sister handed it to me she told me it was from her and my mother...I'm in my late 30s now but I remember that day like it was yesterday...I of course put it all together as I got older...the barbie was actually her present from her dad's side of the family...she didn't want me to go without so she gave me her own Christmas gift!!! We don't talk at all anymore...we are VERY different people now and the age gap makes it harder...but when I think of that memory it makes Me cry, smile, and feel grateful that I have her as my sister no matter what!!!!