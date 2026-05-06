I Won’t Back Down on My Child-Free Wedding Policy Without a Fight

I'm glad everything worked out for you, but here's the thing: neither of you was wrong. Your desires and concerns about having a child-free wedding were perfectly valid and reasonable. Your friend's desire not to leave her newborn baby was also perfectly valid and reasonable. Sometimes even with the people we care about the most, our goals are just mutually incompatible. That doesn't make either of you the bad guy; it's just an unfortunate circumstance of life. Fortunately, your compromise worked out, but it could have just as easily gone the other way, and you could have ended up with a newborn squalling through the entire ceremony. I guess my point is, I'm glad you let go of the idea of a "perfect" wedding. I've seen far too many brides who become obsessed over controlling every little detail, and when the slightest thing goes wrong, act as if the rest of their life is ruined. Perfection is impossible--nobody's going to care (or likely even remember) if the roses were the wrong shade of pink, or if the appetizers were cold. They're only going to remember the good times they had celebrating your love with you!