I Lost My Job for Taking Time Off During a Family Emergency

Hello Bright Side,

This happened about a month ago. I asked my boss for just two days off. My father was on life support, and I needed to be there. She didn’t even hesitate. She just looked at me and said, “He’ll die one day anyway. Get back to work.”

I couldn’t speak for a second and thought I misheard him. I didn’t. I still went, of course. Anyone would. There was no way I was missing those moments that could be the last ones.

When I came back, I was called into a meeting and fired for “unauthorized leave.” What they didn’t know was that I’d been documenting everything. Every conversation, every message, every word that crossed the line.

So I shared it. I posted a breakdown of what happened on LinkedIn. No exaggeration, just facts. Screenshots, recordings, timeline and whatnot.

It didn’t stay quiet. Within a day, the post started spreading. People were commenting, resharing, tagging others. Former employees added their own stories. Strangers were calling it out for what it was.

By the next morning, the company was already dealing with the fallout. Messages were coming in. Candidates were pulling back. Clients started asking questions. All of a sudden there was this huge boycott on the company.

Then I got an email from the CEO. He said they wanted to “make things right” and offered me my job back. As much as I needed a regular income, I still didn’t reply. I was sitting next to my dad, holding his hand. That was the only place I needed to be. My father finally is feeling better so I’m able to write this to you guys as well.

Some companies think policies matter more than people. But now everyone documents everything. And once it’s out there, it doesn’t just disappear.

So tell me, was I wrong for walking away, or should I have just stayed quiet and kept my job?

— Skyler