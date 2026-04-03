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I Lost My Job for Taking Time Off During a Family Emergency
Balancing work and family isn’t easy, especially when a parent is on life support and every moment counts. In those situations, no one should have to worry about their job. Yet stories of harsh workplace decisions keep surfacing, putting employees in impossible positions. One reader recently shared her experience with us.
Her letter:
Hello Bright Side,
This happened about a month ago. I asked my boss for just two days off. My father was on life support, and I needed to be there. She didn’t even hesitate. She just looked at me and said, “He’ll die one day anyway. Get back to work.”
I couldn’t speak for a second and thought I misheard him. I didn’t. I still went, of course. Anyone would. There was no way I was missing those moments that could be the last ones.
When I came back, I was called into a meeting and fired for “unauthorized leave.” What they didn’t know was that I’d been documenting everything. Every conversation, every message, every word that crossed the line.
So I shared it. I posted a breakdown of what happened on LinkedIn. No exaggeration, just facts. Screenshots, recordings, timeline and whatnot.
It didn’t stay quiet. Within a day, the post started spreading. People were commenting, resharing, tagging others. Former employees added their own stories. Strangers were calling it out for what it was.
By the next morning, the company was already dealing with the fallout. Messages were coming in. Candidates were pulling back. Clients started asking questions. All of a sudden there was this huge boycott on the company.
Then I got an email from the CEO. He said they wanted to “make things right” and offered me my job back. As much as I needed a regular income, I still didn’t reply. I was sitting next to my dad, holding his hand. That was the only place I needed to be. My father finally is feeling better so I’m able to write this to you guys as well.
Some companies think policies matter more than people. But now everyone documents everything. And once it’s out there, it doesn’t just disappear.
So tell me, was I wrong for walking away, or should I have just stayed quiet and kept my job?
— Skyler
Hi Skyler!
Thank you for opening up and sharing your experience. No one should have to deal with that kind of treatment, especially during something as serious as a family emergency. The fact that you documented everything may not only protect you but also help others who might find themselves in a similar situation. Here’s our perspective:
Submit an FMLA complaint immediately.
If you’re based in the U.S., the Family and Medical Leave Act protects employees who need time off to care for seriously ill family members. Denying leave in an ICU situation may be a violation of that law.
You can file a complaint with the U.S. Department of Labor, which can help support a wrongful termination claim. If you’ve documented your interactions, that record may also help demonstrate retaliation and strengthen your case.
Make the most of your viral moment.
With your story gaining traction, it’s something people and organizations will notice. You could turn that visibility into opportunities by collaborating with career platforms, employee rights groups, or workplace wellness brands that align with your message.
Your experience clearly resonates. If it feels right, you might explore ways to share it more broadly, whether that’s through content, speaking, or even starting a podcast focused on navigating difficult work environments while rebuilding your career.
Reach out to investigative journalists.
Get in touch with reporters who focus on workplace culture and employee rights. Stories backed by clear documentation often draw strong interest from the media.
Even a single well-covered article can bring added attention to your case and encourage faster accountability. Sharing your experience publicly and connecting with journalists who follow these topics, can help your story reach the right audience.
Document their responses as the situation unfolds.
After your message, leadership may start reacting quickly. Keep a record of every reply, update, or follow-up communication, especially anything that shows a sudden shift in tone.
Save messages, note any changes, and document statements from colleagues who come forward. In situations like this, how a company responds afterward can become just as important as what happened initially, so having a clear, organized record can make a real difference if the matter moves forward.
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