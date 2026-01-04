My Dream Company Dropped Me After I Quit, Then Tried to Buy Me Back

Hi <strong>Bright Side,

This happened a couple weeks ago. After a few rounds of interviews, my dream company finally called. HR congratulated me, sent the offer, and gave me a start date. I signed everything right away and submitted my resignation the same day. My manager was disappointed but supportive, and we set my last working day without any drama.

I spent that week feeling relieved and excited. I told friends. I started planning my first week. I even started mentally checking out of my old job in the healthiest way possible.

Then, a week before my start date, HR emailed asking for “a quick call.” I assumed it was about onboarding or paperwork. The tone of the call felt off immediately. They sounded awkward and careful with their words. That’s when they told me the role had been filled internally and management had changed their mind.

I reminded them that I had already resigned based on their offer. They apologized, called it “unfortunate timing,” and said there was nothing they could do. To make it worse, they explained that I hadn’t signed a full work contract, only a salary offer, so legally they were covered. That was it. Conversation over.

I stayed calm on the call, smiled through it, and hung up. But inside, I was panicking. I had just walked away from a stable job for nothing.