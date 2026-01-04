It seems the 1st company have overburden work pilling out which will given to you (that overburden work) Also == THIS !! OFTEN !! NOT REALIZED AND FULFILLED, BE CAREFUL !!
My Dream Company Dropped Me After I Quit, Then Tried to Buy Me Back
Hi <strong>Bright Side,
This happened a couple weeks ago. After a few rounds of interviews, my dream company finally called. HR congratulated me, sent the offer, and gave me a start date. I signed everything right away and submitted my resignation the same day. My manager was disappointed but supportive, and we set my last working day without any drama.
I spent that week feeling relieved and excited. I told friends. I started planning my first week. I even started mentally checking out of my old job in the healthiest way possible.
Then, a week before my start date, HR emailed asking for “a quick call.” I assumed it was about onboarding or paperwork. The tone of the call felt off immediately. They sounded awkward and careful with their words. That’s when they told me the role had been filled internally and management had changed their mind.
I reminded them that I had already resigned based on their offer. They apologized, called it “unfortunate timing,” and said there was nothing they could do. To make it worse, they explained that I hadn’t signed a full work contract, only a salary offer, so legally they were covered. That was it. Conversation over.
I stayed calm on the call, smiled through it, and hung up. But inside, I was panicking. I had just walked away from a stable job for nothing.
The next day, HR called again. This time, the tone was completely different. They said they had “revisited the situation” and that I was actually hired after all. They followed up with an apology email. I replied politely and mentioned that, in the meantime, I had received another offer from a competing company in the same field.
That’s when everything shifted. Suddenly, the role was “available again,” and they were willing to offer a higher salary to keep me interested. They asked if I still wanted the job.
Here’s the problem. The competing offer pays $1K less, but it includes a guaranteed performance review and raise after a three-month probation. The first company is still my dream company, but I can’t ignore how easily they dropped me the first time, or how quickly they changed their minds once they realized I had options.
Now I’m stuck, wondering if choosing the dream company means accepting instability, or if I’m overthinking something that was just poor HR handling. Would you trust them after this? What would you have done?
With love,
Ashley
Thank you, Ashley for sharing your story with us. Below, we’ve prepared some tips for you to help navigate these kinds of situations with HR or managers. We believe your story will resonate with a lot of our readers and help them not feel alone.
Ask for everything in writing before deciding.
Before accepting anything, request a formal employment contract, not just an offer letter. Make sure the start date, salary, review timeline, and termination clauses are clearly stated. If they hesitate or delay again, that’s useful information. Clarity now protects you later.
Evaluate how they handled risk, not just the salary.
The issue isn’t just the withdrawn offer. It’s how quickly they changed direction without considering the impact on you. Companies show their culture during stressful moments. Ask yourself if this is how you want decisions affecting your career to be made.
Compare long-term security, not short-term pay.
A guaranteed review and raise after probation shows structure and accountability. A higher salary without clear progression can stall quickly. Write down where you realistically see yourself in one year at each company. The better path often becomes obvious on paper.
Don’t let “dream company” override red flags.
It’s easy to excuse behavior when you’ve idealized a role or brand. Try separating the company’s reputation from the people and processes you’ve already experienced. If this had happened with a lesser-known company, would you still hesitate? That answer matters.
