I Refused to Give My Late Grandma’s Secret Recipe to My Boss and HR Stepped In

Hi Bright Side,

For our office potluck, I brought a coconut pie made from my grandmother’s old recipe. The one she wrote on a yellowed index card I still keep on my fridge. My manager raved about it and immediately asked if I could send him the recipe. I politely told him that it’s my grandma’s secret and that I’d rather keep it in the family. He laughed it off, or so I thought.

The next morning, the HR coordinator came over to my desk with a tight smile and said, “Can you step into the meeting room with me for a moment?” My stomach dropped.

Inside, my manager was already waiting. As soon as I sat down, HR launched into a calm, practised speech about “team alignment,” “collaborative culture,” and “being open with colleagues.” Then came the part I couldn’t believe: they said my unwillingness to share the recipe had raised “concerns about my attitude toward teamwork.”

By the end of the conversation, they informed me I’d be put on something called a Collaboration Development Plan.

I walked out in a daze. A pie meant as a sweet tribute to my grandmother had somehow turned into an HR issue.

Now I’m torn. Is any of this reasonable? Should I go along with the plan just to keep the peace... or stand my ground, even if it risks my job?

— Beck