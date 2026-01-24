I Refuse to Pay for Work Trip Expenses Out of My Own Pocket—HR Got Involved

Hey, Bright Side,

So, I was on a work trip a while back, no car, working late, starving, and honestly too tired to hunt down anything halfway decent. I bit the bullet and ordered delivery, $40.

The next day, I submit the expense report like, “Hey, please reimburse me for this,” and finance shoots it down. Rejected. No explanation, just “not covered.”

My boss smirked, “Are you insane?! That’s YOUR problem!” I was fuming but kept my cool. Didn’t say a word.

Fast forward a month. Same city, same client, same work trip. I submitted my expenses, and I rolled into my boss’s office. He goes pale when he sees it.

$1,320. Car rental. For the entire week. “Uh, you rented a car just to avoid delivery fees?” he asks slowly, clearly hoping it’s a typo.

I just nodded calmly. “Policy says no delivery charges. Didn’t say anything about rental cars,” I said. The silence. Oh man, the silence.

He stared at that receipt like I had personally insulted him. I had cost them 44 times more than the delivery would’ve been... out of pure, silent spite. By the end of the afternoon, guess what? HR called me furious, saying that policy changed.

Do you think I overstepped here? Was this an appropriate way to handle the situation?

Thanks,

R.