I Asked My Boss for a Salary Raise — He Fired Me, It Cost Him More Than Money

✅ Do: Prepare Your Case

Before starting the conversation, research market salaries for your role. Use salary comparison sites, speak to recruiters, or check internally with HR. Come prepared with evidence: targets met, projects delivered, problems solved. Don’t assume decision-makers fully understand everything you do — especially in larger organizations.

❌ Don’t: Ask Without a Reason

Simply saying you need more money isn’t enough. Pay discussions should be framed as a business conversation, not a personal plea. While employers may be empathetic, salary decisions are ultimately tied to performance and company results.

✅ Do: Choose the Right Moment

Timing matters. Asking after a successful project or during budget planning cycles improves your chances. Ideally, start conversations months before formal salary reviews, so your request doesn’t come as a surprise.

❌ Don’t: Ask Too Soon

If you’re new to a role or recently received a raise, you’ll need a compelling reason to ask again. Raises are typically tied to demonstrated value over time.

✅ Do: Understand Pay Bands

Many companies use salary bands. While this can limit how much you can ask for, it also provides transparency and benchmarks. If you think you’re in the wrong band, ask questions — there may be room to move.

❌ Don’t: Ignore Structure

Asking for pay far outside your band can backfire. Instead, focus on why your responsibilities or performance justify progression within — or into — a different level.

✅ Do: Be Confident

Confidence matters as much as preparation. Speak clearly, maintain eye contact, and don’t rush to fill silences. Let your manager respond.

❌ Don’t: Undermine Yourself

Nervous habits — fidgeting, rambling, or laughing — can make you appear unsure. Stay calm and focused.

✅ Do: Ask for a Specific Amount

Research shows that precise numbers signal confidence and preparation. Asking for a clear figure makes your request feel informed, not arbitrary.

❌ Don’t: Be Vague

Avoid general statements like “something more” or “whatever you can do.” Know your number and why you’re asking for it.

✅ Do: Talk About the Bigger Picture

If money isn’t immediately available, discuss alternatives: flexible hours, extra leave, development opportunities, or a clear path to future raises.

❌ Don’t: Give Up After One No

If the answer is no, ask what would change that. Clear feedback can help you prepare for the next conversation — or decide if it’s time to look elsewhere.

Sometimes the strongest leverage is knowing you can walk away. In the end, pay negotiations are about value — and understanding yours is the first step.