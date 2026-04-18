12 Acts of Kindness That Show Compassion Can Bring Light to Even the Heaviest Hearts

I work at a high school where many of the families of our students struggle to afford supplies. We have containers of pencils for students as well has folders, binders, composition books and more. We have a snack cabinet too because it's hard to focus when you're stomach is growling. Its out of our pockets, not the school's but these kids are so worth it!🥰 I work in the special education department but its all available to the GenEd students too.