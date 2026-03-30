7 Moments Michael Jackson Taught the World Compassion and Kindness While Struggling With Loneliness
After years of analyzing Michael Jackson’s humanitarian impact, I’ve realized his most powerful “performances” were the unseen acts of compassion the cameras never caught. From exclusive stories shared by his inner circle to his secret visits to children’s hospitals, his life was a masterclass in human kindness and empathy. This is an intimate look at 7 moments where Michael Jackson chose love when the world wasn’t looking.
Throughout his career, in his music, in his speeches, and in the way he lived, Michael Jackson kept returning to the same message. That kindness is a choice. That empathy is something you practice. That compassion means showing up for people the world has decided are not worth showing up for.
He wrote songs about healing the world and then he actually tried to do it. He sang about treating people with humanity and then he lived it, quietly, privately, and consistently over his entire life. He chose love, and he spent his life asking the rest of us to do the same.
- One of the least talked about sides of Michael Jackson was his habit of showing up at children’s hospitals unannounced. In May 1988, while on tour in Rome, he visited children at the Bambino Gesu Hospital and donated 100,000 pounds sterling to the hospital. That kind of compassion, the kind that requires your physical presence and your time, is the rarest kind of all.
- Before his 1988 Wembley concert, Michael found out Princess Diana would be in the crowd. Out of pure respect for her, he quietly removed “Dirty Diana” from the setlist.
When he met her backstage, she looked at him and said, “Are you going to do Dirty Diana? That’s my favorite song!” He was completely stunned.
It was too late to put it back in the show. A funny, warm, very human moment showing his thoughtfulness and the playful side of both of them.
- In April 1984, a 14-year-old boy named David Smithee who was terminally ill (cystic fibrosis) was brought to Michael’s home through the Brass Ring Society, a charity that granted wishes to ill children. They watched a movie, ate lunch, and played video games.
David later told a reporter that he played two games against Michael and beat him both times. Before David left, Michael gave him the actual red leather jacket he had worn in the “Beat It” video, and the beaded glove he wore to the American Music Awards.
David wore them on the plane home. His mother said he was just in heaven. He passed away a few weeks later.
- Michael’s friendship with Elizabeth Taylor lasted over 25 years and was built entirely on mutual care, loyalty, and genuine love for each other. Taylor has described their bond publicly across multiple interviews.
She called Michael Jackson one of the most giving, generous, and caring people she had ever known. He showed up for her consistently through some of the loneliest and most painful years of her life. After he died in 2009, Taylor wrote that her life felt empty and that she did not think anyone knew how much they loved each other.
His brother Tito Jackson said after Taylor’s own passing in 2011 that she had provided comfort and relief to Michael at various difficult times in his life. Real friendship, the kind built on showing up, is one of the most powerful expressions of compassion a person can offer.
- During the Bad World Tour from 1987 to 1989, every night terminally ill children were brought backstage on stretchers.
Michael’s vocal coach Seth Riggs recalled: “Every night the kids would come in on stretchers, so sick they could hardly hold their heads up. Michael would kneel down at the stretchers and put his face right down beside theirs so that he could have his picture taken with them, and then give them a copy to remember the moment.
I couldn’t handle it. I’d be in the bathroom crying. The kids would perk right up in his presence. If it gave them a couple days’ more energy, to Michael it was worth it.”
- Janet Jackson recalled in an interview that when Michael was in his late teens, he would buy barbecue dinners and drive around town with her looking for homeless people to feed. But it continued into adulthood too.
His bodyguard Javon later described how Michael would crack the car window so no one could recognize him, single out women in the crowd, hand out hundreds of dollars and run out of money, then get upset with himself for not bringing more. There were no cameras, no media. Just Michael and a crack in the window.
His mother Katherine also confirmed this, saying he would regularly stop the car and give homeless strangers everything in his wallet.
Which Michael Jackson song do you love the most?
- A bodyguard named Mike once proudly snuck Michael out the back of a building to avoid a waiting crowd of fans. Michael immediately asked him why he’d done that.
When the bodyguard explained he thought the fans were bothering him, Michael replied: “Mike, these people are my fans! They buy my records, they come to my shows and I really love them! You should never, never, never try to sneak up behind them... They are the only ones who care about me, buy my music and support me and I wouldn’t be here today without my fans!”
People remember Michael Jackson.
- I met MJ in January 1993 at a toy store. I didn’t know he was going to be there so it was by chance. He was buying a bunch of toys to take to a children’s hospital he was visiting.
I got his autograph. I was a fan so it was really cool for a kid to meet someone like that.
- My mom went to the Bollywood awards in 1999 and Michael was a guest star. She screamed that she loved him and he told her he loved her back, she was in her teens then.
- My best friend’s dad and uncle met him on the Detroit leg of the Victory Tour in ‘84. Through a misunderstanding with their limo, they not only got to meet Michael and his brothers backstage, but after the concert his uncle got to hang out with Michael in his room.
They just talked about life and whatnot through the night. Michael just really enjoyed the conversation and appreciated being treated like a regular human being by someone who saw him as just that.
Did Michael Jackson’s kindness and compassion ever touch your life? Maybe through his music, a story you heard, or a moment you experienced yourself, we would love to hear from you. Share your own Michael Jackson moment below. His legacy of empathy and love is still very much alive, and so are the people it reached.