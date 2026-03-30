7 Moments Michael Jackson Taught the World Compassion and Kindness While Struggling With Loneliness

Throughout his career, in his music, in his speeches, and in the way he lived, Michael Jackson kept returning to the same message. That kindness is a choice. That empathy is something you practice. That compassion means showing up for people the world has decided are not worth showing up for.

He wrote songs about healing the world and then he actually tried to do it. He sang about treating people with humanity and then he lived it, quietly, privately, and consistently over his entire life. He chose love, and he spent his life asking the rest of us to do the same.