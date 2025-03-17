13 Facts About Ancient Rome That Continue to Catch Our Attention Today

A woman could become independent only by agreeing not to have relationships with men for 30 years, i.e. by becoming a vestal, a priestess of the goddess Vesta. At the same time, girls were selected to become vestals at an early age. Vestal women had quite broad rights: they could have property, receive a pension, testify in court and even pardon the condemned. But if a vestal sinned with a man, she was punished by a painful execution.

There was another way for a woman in ancient Rome to obtain certain freedom. For this, she had to give birth to at least 3 children in marriage. This married patrician woman had the right to inherit property and got rid of the guardianship of a male relative. But this law was in force only for a short period: from the 1st century BC to the 1st century, and only because the population of the Roman upper class was decreasing, although the overall number of Roman citizens was increasing.