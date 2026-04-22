12 Stories That Remind Us to Stay Kind, Even When the World Doesn’t Make It Easy

My son choked at a restaurant. A man shoved me aside, flipped him over, and cleared his airway. I was shaking. I tried to thank him. He said, “Don’t,” and walked out.

The waitress brought me his jacket. I reached into the pocket and went numb when I found an overdue eviction notice dated that morning and a photo of two kids. He was being thrown out of his apartment the same day he saved my son.

I went back to the restaurant every night for a week. On the fifth night, the waitress said, “He comes in for the free bread. He hasn’t ordered a meal in months.” I left an envelope with the jacket. My number, a check, and one line: “You saved my son. Let me help.”

He called three days later. His voice broke on the first word.