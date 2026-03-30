14 Moments That Remind Us Our Parents Carried More Than We Know

Growing up, I felt like my parents were just cold and obsessed with money. They never seemed “present,” and they shot down every request for a hobby or a trip with a flat “we can’t afford it.”

I resented them for being so joyless and disconnected. I used to tell my friends that my parents only cared about their bank account and didn’t actually like being parents. I spent years keeping them at arm’s length because I felt like a burden they were just “managing.”

The truth only came out when my mom was on her deathbed. She finally dropped the bomb: two years before I was born, when she was a high school sophomore, and my dad was a junior, they’d had a baby girl. They were just terrified kids with zero mental health support, and their parents forced them to give her up for adoption.

Two years later, at my mom’s senior prom, I was conceived. They got married and had two more of us, but they never breathed a word about the first daughter. They weren’t "cold"—they were traumatized and determined.

They spent decades working double shifts and obsessing over every penny because they were haunted by the day they were too poor and too young to keep their first child. They didn’t want us to ever feel that kind of powerlessness.

I spent my life hating them for being “stingy,” never realizing they were just building a fortress so they’d never have to give one of us away again.