14 Moments That Remind Us True Success Is Measured by the Kindness We Leave Behind

I’m a server at a popular celebration spot. I get asked to take photos of people ALL the time, and I used to absolutely hate it, especially when I’m busy. I’d typically avoid taking photos for people because I didn’t want to interfere with my own flow of service.

This one particular night, I had a family of 5 sit in my section. There were 3 middle-aged people, a teenager, and a much older woman. This family was SO sweet! Extremely polite, always laughing, loved the food and drinks, and just all around had an absolute blast.

When it came time for the bill, something took over me, and I just wanted to capture the vibe for them because they seemed so sweet, so I asked them if they wanted a photo. They were extremely grateful, and I set them all up, tidied the table, and took a couple of photos.

On a random spur of the moment, I asked them what they were celebrating. Their reservation notes didn’t mention any kind of celebration, but it was obvious. One of the middle-aged people replied with “Well, we aren’t necessarily celebrating, but here is my mother and this meal is her last official day out before she goes into hospice.”

My heart absolutely sank. The elder at the table was definitely of the age where that made sense, but it never crossed my mind. She was all skin and bones, in a wheelchair, had an oxygen tank with her, and all the clues that she wasn’t overly healthy.

I personally have never had the experience of seeing a family member going into hospice, as some of my family passed when I was incredibly young or are still alive and healthy now, so I have no idea what the process takes.

This photo I just took will be everyone’s last memory of a time when grandma could join them. When grandma was still around, the memory of that evening in my section with the food and laughter is forever captured in a single photo.

From that moment forward, I actively make time to take a nice photo for people who ask and even offer (and highly encourage when they say “No, it’s ok”). You never know when those people in your section will ever see each other again.