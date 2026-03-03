13 Stories Where Little Hearts Moved Mountains

3 years ago, after losing a kidney to cancer, I was finally able to go visit my sister, about 5 hours away. Her granddaughter, was 6 at the time, and she RACED KARTS AND MOTORCYCLES. She loves unicorns, and she gave me EVERY ONE of her stuffies, so I could sleep away from home. She is a winning racer now, but she will ALWAYS BE my little unicorn angel 🦄😇