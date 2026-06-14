10 Fresh Pedicure Trends Nail Techs Are Rushing to Learn This Summer 2026

The pearl pedicure is one of the most requested nail designs in salons this summer, combining a milky or sheer base with a pearlescent chrome powder that creates a soft, lit-from-within shimmer on every toe. It is subtle enough for everyday wear, elegant enough for weddings and festive occasions, and pairs beautifully with both traditional and contemporary Indian fashion.

Nail expert Humphrey confirmed to Who What Wear that “pearlescent, chrome or iridescent finishes” are among “this summer’s most popular pedicures,” with sheer marshmallow whites in milky sheens offering “a barely-there luxe manicure that is simple, polished and always chic.”