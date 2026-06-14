10 Fresh Pedicure Trends Nail Techs Are Rushing to Learn This Summer 2026
India’s nail salon culture is having its biggest moment yet in summer 2026, with clients from Mumbai to Delhi requesting chrome pedicures, pearl nail art and gel nail designs that survive the heat, the humidity and sandal season in equal measure. Nail artist Olha Shtanhei told Marie Claire that “the modern client wants nail designs that reflect their image, mood, lifestyle, confidence, and self-expression.” From French pedicures and velvet nail art to floral nail designs and tomato red nail polish, these are the 10 pedicure trends nail technicians are rushing to learn this summer 2026.
Chrome Pedicure
The chrome pedicure of summer 2026 has moved far beyond the mirror-finish silver of previous seasons. Nail technicians are now working with champagne chrome, pearl chrome, and rose gold chrome powders applied over gel bases for a soft, luminous finish that looks like jewelry on toes. It is particularly popular in Indian salons for its ability to complement gold accessories, traditional footwear, and festive looks without overpowering them.
According to nail experts at Glam, summer 2026 will see “the return of chrome nails in neutral, versatile colors like various tones of champagne, pearl, and white for pedicures,” making it one of the most universally flattering nail art finishes of the season.
French Pedicure
The French pedicure is enjoying a genuine renaissance in salons this summer, with nail technicians updating the classic format with ultra-thin hairline tips, colored edges, and metallic variations that feel fresh and modern rather than dated. Applied over a sheer or milky gel base, the modern French pedicure flatters every nail shape, works with every sandal, and grows out gracefully in the heat.
Nail technician Je’ton confirmed to Parade that French pedicures are evolving this summer with “pastel blue, lemon yellow and metallics,” giving the timeless French manicure format a genuinely current update for 2026.
Pearl Pedicure
The pearl pedicure is one of the most requested nail designs in salons this summer, combining a milky or sheer base with a pearlescent chrome powder that creates a soft, lit-from-within shimmer on every toe. It is subtle enough for everyday wear, elegant enough for weddings and festive occasions, and pairs beautifully with both traditional and contemporary Indian fashion.
Nail expert Humphrey confirmed to Who What Wear that “pearlescent, chrome or iridescent finishes” are among “this summer’s most popular pedicures,” with sheer marshmallow whites in milky sheens offering “a barely-there luxe manicure that is simple, polished and always chic.”
Velvet Pedicure
The velvet pedicure is the most tactile and directional nail art trend arriving in salons this summer, using magnetic gel formulas to create a soft, fabric-like finish that shifts between matte and shimmer as it catches the light. Deep plum, wine, and midnight blue are the most popular color choices, making it a standout nail design for evening events and festive occasions throughout the season.
Nail artist Olha Shtanhei told Marie Claire that she loves “velvet cat-eye movement and colors that change slightly depending on the light,” describing it as “the most modern kind of beauty: subtle at first glance, unforgettable up close.”
Marble Pedicure
The marble pedicure brings the aesthetic of luxury stone surfaces directly to toes, using fine brushwork or water marble techniques over a gel base to create veined, stone-like nail art that looks extraordinarily high-end. White marble with gold veining is the most popular variation in salons, pairing effortlessly with gold jewellery and metallic sandals that dominate summer and festive wardrobes alike.
Nail technicians say marble nail designs generate more client photography than almost any other finish on their menu right now.
Floral Pedicure
Floral nail art is one of the most deeply rooted pedicure trends in Indian beauty culture, and summer 2026 brings its most refined expression yet. Delicate hand-painted blooms, 3D gel flowers and pressed floral transfers are all landing on toes this season, with marigold, rose and jasmine-inspired designs proving especially popular.
In a gel pedicure format that lasts through weeks of sandal wear, floral nail designs offer a deeply personal and culturally resonant nail art choice that feels both traditional and thoroughly current.
Crystal Pedicure
The crystal pedicure is the most glamorous and special-occasion nail design of summer 2026, using Swarovski or resin crystals applied over a gel base to create a jewel-encrusted finish that catches every light source in the room.
Particularly popular for weddings, sangeets, and mehendi ceremonies, crystal nail art has become one of the most requested bridal pedicure services in salons across Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru this season. Nail technicians say it is the finish that photographs most beautifully alongside traditional bridal footwear.
Aura Pedicure
The aura pedicure creates a soft, blurred gradient effect that makes each toe look like it is glowing from within, using a sponging technique to blend 2 complementary gel colors from the center of the nail outward. It’s one of the most distinctive nail art techniques nail technicians are rushing to master this summer, generating significant demand from younger clients who have discovered it through social media and want it recreated in the salon chair.
Popular color combinations include rose and peach, lilac and blue, and coral and gold.
Lavender
Lavender nails have moved beyond a simple nail polish choice in summer 2026 and into a full nail art category of their own. Nail technicians are offering lavender in iridescent, chrome, shimmer, and velvet finishes, each giving the soft purple shade a different character that works across casual, festive, and bridal contexts.
Nail expert Streets confirmed to Who What Wear that luminous finishes are defining summer 2026 pedicure beauty, with pearlescent and iridescent sheens that look “utterly luminous when the sunlight hits” proving the most popular upgrades to classic shades like lavender this season.
Tomato Red Pedicure
Tomato red nails are the single most confident pedicure color recommendation coming from nail technicians in salons this summer, a warm, saturated red that sits between cherry and orange-red in a way that looks particularly striking against deeper skin tones. Applied in a high-gloss gel pedicure finish, it pairs beautifully with gold jewellery, block-color kurtas, and summer sarees alike.
Nail artist Sofiia Mazur confirmed to Glam, citing Allure, that tomato red “feels juicy and slightly moody,” making it “a perfect choice for a hot summer color” and one of the most versatile nail polish shades of the entire season.
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