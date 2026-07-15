15+ Hilarious Signs the Universe Is Telling You to Work Less and Live More

At some point, almost everyone who works hard enough crosses a line they didn’t notice until they were already on the other side of it. You try to unlock your front door with your office key card. You answer a call from your mother using your work script. Your stress ball bursts at your desk, and somehow that feels like a metaphor.

These 15+ true stories about laughter, work-life balance, and the wonderfully human moments that happen when your brain decides it has had quite enough remind us that burnout has a sense of humor — and that the ability to laugh at yourself is still one of the best signs you’re going to be fine.