12 Stories That Remind Us Warm Hearts Matter More Than Perfect Looks

This was when I was in college, about 16–17 years ago. I was living in a friend’s basement, and his mom didn’t like me. I was broke, and living there was always tense, but I didn’t really have any other options. One day, on my way home from class, a car pulled out in front of me and trashed my front bumper and headlights. My van was pretty much the only thing I owned.

My mom called around to see if anyone could help me out. She lived about 300 miles north and didn’t really have any way to help me herself. The next day, I got a call from an elderly couple that I’d known when I was a kid. They asked if I would like to move into their spare bedroom. Of course, I jumped at the chance.

I lived with them for a little over a year. He paid to fix my van. She always had a home-cooked breakfast ready when I woke up. He liked to do puzzles, so we would sit and do puzzles together and watch basketball. She seemed to always have my laundry washed and folded before I had a chance to do it myself. They never asked for rent, and wouldn’t take it when I offered. I bought her a new microwave for Christmas. Kindest people you will ever meet.

Fast forward about 10 years. I got a call from their daughter saying that he had an accident while mowing the lawn, and they didn’t think he was going to make it. I rushed to the hospital to see him one last time and say goodbye. When I walked into his room, he was on life support and barely responsive. I gave his wife a big hug, and we walked over to his bed. She said, “Just tell him you’re here, and he’ll wake up for a bit.” I tried to talk to him, but he wouldn’t wake up. She said, “Hey! Wake up! Our boy is here!” I’ll never forget that moment. That’s when I realized that, to them, I was the son they never had. He woke up long enough for me to tell him that he looked, well, badly. Got a little chuckle out of him. He passed away the next day.

Theirs wasn’t a small act of kindness, but a life lived with kindness.