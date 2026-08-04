...... the wind caught the cloth and it flew away landing in a small park 3 blocks away. I ran downstairs got my bike and raced to the park. When I got there what I saw took me to my knees and a small scream escaped. There, sitting on the grass, was my long lost twin brother. He was holding the cloth and crying. Through his tears he told me he had waited on that spot for months hoping something of mine would land there. I let him keep the cloth and left.
15+ True Stories That Remind Us Selling Stuff Online Is Not Just a Transaction—It’s Always a Story
Selling things online looks simple on paper. You take a photo, write a description, set a price, and wait for a reasonable person to show up. What actually happens is something else entirely. These 15+ true stories about laughter, human connection, and the wonderfully unpredictable things that happen when you try to declutter remind us that selling secondhand is never just a transaction — it always turns into a story.
- I put a waffle iron up for sale. A guy messaged me, really insisting I hold it for him — said his mom needed that exact one, and stores didn’t carry them anymore. We agreed to meet at the café where I work. He picked up the waffle iron and left.
Later I noticed that he’d forgotten his bag. I grabbed it, looked inside, and there were stacks of cash in there. Before I could even call him back, he came running in at full speed and snatched it out of my hands. He looked at me and went, “Oh my God, I’m so lucky!”
I had no idea what he was talking about, but then he explained it was his tuition money. I can’t even imagine what he would’ve done if someone else had spotted the bag and taken it.
- My robot vacuum broke, and I decided to put it up for sale — figured maybe someone would want it for parts. It was in the original box. The only thing was, I decided not to include the cloth pad, since we’d been using it for a while and it didn’t look great.
Anyway, a man comes over, and my husband takes the vacuum out to the street. The guy carefully looks it over and asks, “Where’s the cloth pad?” My husband calls me, I explain that it’s stained and won’t come clean anymore. But the guy really wanted it, so I had to toss it down from the balcony.
- I put an old couch up for sale, practically for free. A guy wrote in and asked if the dimensions were right — “It doesn’t look like it’s 80 inches wide. It doesn’t look that big.” I told him the couch was playing modest, but just in case, I measured it again.
At night I checked, and this guy sent another message: “And the city? What city? I couldn’t find a street like that in ours.”
The next morning I looked at the messages again — thought maybe I’d made a typo. Nope, everything was right, exactly the way it should be. A little later he somehow got my number and started on again about how he couldn’t find the street, not even on the maps on his phone.
I finally asked, “Is this some kind of joke? What am I supposed to do about it?” And he goes, “I’m just curious — why did you write it that way?”
I even suggested he update his app, but for some reason he hung up. And half an hour later, another buyer called — I’d sent him the number and address — and we agreed on a time for him to come by.
- I put some live aquarium fish up for sale. One morning I noticed there was a delivery order on my listing. It took me a second to even register it — someone had ordered delivery of a fish to another city. Delivery! Of a live fish!
All they asked in the chat was whether I’d be sending one fish or a few. Maybe I’m missing something here, but I don’t see how you’re supposed to ship a live fish to another city.
- When I was selling my car, 3 people showed up as buyers — a young woman still in driving school (the future owner), her boyfriend, and an older relative. I mostly talked to the older relative, who was clearly the one in charge. He asked me everything about the car, the inspection was recent, all that was left was a test drive.
The young woman looked a bit lost but really wanted to take an active part in the process. So while the men were walking around checking for repainted panels, she started circling the car and knocking on it here and there. I barely managed to keep my mouth shut.
We got in for the test drive, with her boyfriend at the wheel. The young woman, still trying to stay as involved as possible, asked, “Does it have a reverse gear?” I choked. I had to cover my mouth with both hands. Her boyfriend laughed and answered her.
At that point she decided car questions weren’t really her thing yet and just watched from then on. I’m laughing in a kind way — it was actually sweet.
- If you’re feeling lonely, try giving away a used cat bed for free on a marketplace app. Never in my life have so many women messaged me first.
- I was selling some summer clothes. A woman asked to try them on, and I said sure. She was turning this way and that in front of the mirror, but ended up buying everything.
Right after she left, I noticed she’d forgotten a ring on the dresser. I ran after her and, luckily, caught up and gave it back. That evening, out of nowhere, she sent me this huge message full of thank-yous.
Turned out the ring had been passed down from her great-grandmother, and it meant a lot to her as a keepsake. She even sent me extra money on top as a thank-you for returning it. Honestly, I don’t get it — how can anyone not return something that isn’t theirs?
- I love impatient buyers. In my experience, they’re the ones who buy the hardest-to-sell stuff — showing up out of nowhere with their “I need it right now!” and no haggling.
The one who impressed me the most was a woman who came all the way out to the suburbs at night, in a huge thunderstorm, to buy a bag of Kinder Egg toys for $20 — something I hadn’t been able to sell for over a year.
I really wanted to ask her why she needed it right that minute, but I didn’t have the nerve.
- I sold a fur coat to a woman. She transferred the money and requested regular mail delivery — but she didn’t leave an address, and she deleted her profile on the marketplace. I didn’t have her number, nothing. I asked customer support to at least give me her number.
In the end, the money just stayed with me because support refused to share her info. I have no idea what happened there, but I hope she’s doing okay. Even though it’s been 9 years now.
- I was selling a table. It was disassembled and stored in the garage. It was January. A guy came over. He asked me to put it together to make sure the table wasn’t wobbly or crooked. Alright, I thought, fair enough, reasonable request.
I was confident about what I was selling. The table was great and priced really well. Just one problem — I don’t know how to assemble furniture. My husband handles that, and he was at work. The guy, full of enthusiasm, said he’d do it himself, just asked for the tools.
Turns out he was even worse at assembling furniture than I am. He dropped the tabletop on the floor — in a garage, mind you, right onto the concrete — and while I was lifting it back up, this so-called handyman was trying to put the frame together. Something creaked in a really bad way.
I got scared he was going to break it. I suggested he come back another time when my husband would be home. The guy was full of enthusiasm and wasn’t about to give up.
We called my husband on video chat. He honestly tried to walk us through it, but eventually got fed up and told us not to touch anything. That’s when I should’ve sent this enthusiast on his way, but he hinted he was ready to buy.
All that was left was to get the mechanism back in place. The struggle with the table kept going. We’d been in the cold garage for an hour and a half by then. My one-year-old woke up back at the house, and I had to take him out for a walk.
Needless to say, when we finally put the thing together, the guy refused to buy it. The table, apparently, was wobbly. My patience was completely gone by then. For the record, my husband came home that evening and put it together properly. Nothing wobbled.
- I was selling a computer. Threw in the monitor for free. A guy bought it. He called the next day and said he wanted to return it.
“Alright, bring it over.”
He brought it. The computer.
“What about the monitor?”
“But you said it was a gift!”
- I was selling mushrooms once, and someone offered to trade me spices for them. When I imagined how many spices I’d end up with... Another time, someone actually asked me to measure how many pencils would fit in the thermos. You should’ve seen me stuffing them in.
- I used to run a small greenhouse business. Most of the produce went to local stores, and I sold the rest through a marketplace app to people nearby.
One day I got an order for 30 pounds of cucumbers. We agreed on 10 a.m. for the delivery. I drove out and gave her the cucumbers — all good.
A couple of hours later I get home, open the app, and there’s a review saying the cucumbers weren’t greenhouse-grown, tasted bad, probably bought at a wholesale market and resold. I go to her profile, and it turns out she sells cucumbers too.
She’d taken our cucumbers and put them up for sale — same photo, same bag we’d handed her, just a couple of bucks more, with the description, “Just picked from my garden this morning, sweet and crunchy.”
- I was selling a stroller for a small amount. A woman came to pick it up. My husband brought it out to her, and came back all worked up saying she’d asked, “Any discount for a mommy?” And he just gave it to her for free! To say I was shocked is an understatement.
I got in touch with her and demanded my money, since she’d agreed on the price with me, not with my husband. Neither on the phone nor in messages did she ever bring up any “little discount.” In the end, she transferred the money.
- A woman once bought a hat from me — we were talking on a messenger app. 3 days later she texts me, “I want to return it. It doesn’t fit.”
I open up her profile picture, and there she is, wearing the hat at a photo shoot. Guess she got her pictures and figured she’d return it. I blocked her, and this comedian left me a bad review.
- I was selling a dresser with a changing table on top, fully assembled, buyer pickup. A young woman called and said she’d definitely come pick it up that same day. Alright, fine.
She shows up, hugely pregnant, looks the dresser over, likes everything about it, says, “I’ll take it!” Deal. She looks around and goes, “So who’s going to help me load it into the car?” But it’s just me and my 8-year-old at home. And the cat, but he’s got tiny paws.
I say, no one — the listing says the buyer picks it up themselves. And she goes, “Right — you carry it out, and I’ll take it away, alright!” I had to explain to her what buyer pickup actually means.
The next day she came back with 2 men and took the dresser.
- I was giving away a couch once for free — I’d had it for 2 years, bought it cheap, but from an actual furniture store, not secondhand. I was giving it away because I was moving out of my rental into another one, and there was nowhere to put it, but I couldn’t bring myself to throw it out either.
The only condition was buyer pickup, and even then my boyfriend was going to help carry it down and load it up. So then this woman texts me, “Hi, I’ll pick it up today, you’ll cover delivery, right?” That was funny.
- I had a little over half a pallet of bricks left. Put it up on the marketplace app, buyer pickup. Well, the usual stuff started up — everybody knows the drill.
Then, bam, a guy calls and says take it down, I’m coming. Sends over a $20 deposit and disappears for over a week. Then calls and says, “Never mind, I’m not coming, keep the deposit.” I put the ad back up.
Almost immediately, a call, and an hour later a guy shows up with a trailer. Pays for the whole thing and starts loading. After loading a third of it, he realizes the trailer won’t handle the weight and decides to take what he’s got, hitch up a different trailer, and come back for the rest.
Long story short, a month goes by and he still hasn’t come back. I call him, and he says, “Leave me alone about the bricks for now, I’m busy.” Alright, fine, I say, let me at least send you the difference back. Turns out he doesn’t have a card linked to his phone. Some other time.
So I wait a while and put the ad back up — the bricks are just sitting there taking up space. Figure if the previous guy ever shows, I’ll give him the balance.
And now I’ve got another $20 deposit in hand, and the new buyer’s been out of touch for 2 days already. Thinking about picking up a couple more pallets. Might be onto something here.
The waffle maker was sold. The ring made it home. The table eventually stopped wobbling. And somewhere, a man is still sitting on a small pile of bricks, receiving deposits from people who will probably never show up, wondering if he’s accidentally built a business. That’s online selling at its most human: you start with an object you no longer need, and you end up with a story you’ll be telling for years: 12 Retail Stories That Remind Us Working With People Brings More Laughter and Human Connection Than Any Office Ever Could
If you’ve listed something online and ended up with a story instead of a smooth transaction — or both — the comments are open for listings.