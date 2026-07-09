12 Retail Stories That Remind Us Working With People Brings More Laughter and Human Connection Than Any Office Ever Could

There’s one rule in retail that never changes: if you work with people, boredom is simply not an option. Behind the counter, real comedies play out every single shift — customers who confidently challenge the laws of mathematics, a man who returns a guitar he definitely cannot play, a special delivery request for a hand-drawn panda. These 12 true stories about the wonderful chaos of working with people remind us that retail workers have the best stories of anyone — they just don’t always get credit for it.