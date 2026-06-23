12 Touching Moments That Remind Us Empathy Can Heal the World’s Loneliest Souls

We had just moved to Germany. We lived far from the base that my school was at, so my dad would drive me to the bus station that was halfway. I’d take the bus to school, and then after school, I’d take it again to get to the bus station where he would wait for me.

One day, my dad wasn’t there waiting, and I said I’m a big boy now, I can handle this. Tried to take my mind off of it and take in the scenery. But then 30 minutes flew by. Then an hour. Still no sign. This was way before everyone had cell phones in their pockets.

At this point, I started crying my eyes out. I was so sure I was orphaned, and my life was over, and my parents were gone, and I’ll never see them again. I was imagining life on the streets, and no more Pokémon cards, and it was terrifying.

This old man, who owned the chocolate shop next to the bus stop, came out and started speaking to me. I didn’t understand a lick of German and tried telling him in English that I was waiting for my dad.

I don’t think he spoke English, but he invited me into his small shop and sat me down at a table. I was still pretty upset, trying to plan my new life on the streets.

That sweet old man came back with handmade chocolate bars and some water, and it was sooo good. I instantly felt better. My dad came soon after, and I ran outside to get him. I had no manners and didn’t even thank that kind man.

But it was such a sweet gesture of genuine kindness, and I still think about it often as I wander about in my adult life. Sometimes I know I’m not being the best person I can be, and I think back to that man and realize I need to change. I need to be the person who takes the time to help a crying, snotty, bratty boy. It’s those small acts that carry over a lifetime.