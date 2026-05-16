15 Moments That Prove Compassion Can Help Heal the Deepest Wounds

My high school advisor, Mass, and I got really close when I transferred over during my senior year. Mass and I were always seen together during lunch, and we even did the school’s talent show together.

We kept in contact after I graduated in June, and she retired the same year after working there for 25+ years. She had asked me to keep her updated with deals on electronics. She was looking to buy an iPad, but at an older deal.

I saw an offer during Amazon’s Prime Day (July 15th), and I forwarded her a link. She replied, “My husband just passed away, nothing matters anymore.”

It was so unexpected, I met him once during a school event, but I heard stories about him during my long talks with Mass. He was super healthy (rode 10 miles on a bike every day for work) and unfortunately, he suffered a sudden heart attack. I was in San Diego for a trip the day I heard the news, and the minute the plane landed back home, I ran to her house.

From July 18th to Aug 18th, I was at her house almost every day, helping her in some way. She forgot to eat for 3 weeks, and she told me the only time she would eat was when I was with her. Her sons don’t live near her, and I realized that she’d need a stronger support system. I started bringing different takeouts from multiple restaurants and set up meal trains for previous students/their families she taught less than a month ago.

This entire community from my school swooped in together to help this loyal teacher. I have had multiple students come and visit the house and parents as well. They brought food, drinks, and flowers, and offered her any type of help they could give. Retirement was supposed to be the happiest time of her life, but she only got to enjoy a month’s worth of free time with her husband before he passed.

During this time, I juggled 2 jobs, photographing for a non-profit organization and in a local community musical, and was preparing to attend my freshman year of college. I would do anything for someone I cared about, and it showed for Mass.

I helped her convert paper photos of her husband into digital files, and she asked me to create a slideshow for his memorial service. We spent about 2 weeks straight working on this, well into the early mornings. I didn’t know what I could do for her, but I just sat and listened to her stories about him.

The day of the memorial service was also the day I moved into my college dorm. It was quite the rush, but I did my best to be by her side and made sure she was fed throughout the day.

Now she is doing a lot better.