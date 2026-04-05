10 Beautiful Stories of Kindness That Still Bring People to Tears
People
day ago
Life can leave wounds that take years to heal. But sometimes, the smallest act of kindness appears at exactly the right moment and changes everything. These touching stories show how compassion from strangers, friends, and even unexpected people helped mend hearts.
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- I lost my wallet during one of the worst weeks of my life. I had just been laid off and was already worried about paying rent. Losing my ID and cards felt like the final blow.
Two days later, I found the wallet sitting in my mailbox. Everything was still inside. Cash, cards, even the little photo of my grandmother I kept tucked behind my ID.
But there was also something new: a small folded note. It said, “Found this near the bus stop. Life is stressful enough without losing your wallet too. Hope today gets a little better.” There was no name.
Whoever returned it probably had no idea how much that small act meant in that moment. But it reminded me that even in the middle of a difficult week, there are still good people quietly looking out for strangers.
Bright Side
- I am low vision/legally blind, and darkness has always been the hardest for me to see in. I was at a fancy dinner and had to use the bathroom. I was with coworkers so I didn’t have an easily identifiable person that could help me find where the bathroom was. I believe I asked a server where the bathroom was and then did my best to wander in that direction.
The server actually saw me struggling, came up to me, asked me if I could use a hand and I explained to them my vision and how I can’t see in the dark. They guided me directly to the bathroom without me having to ask. This was enough for me.
I already felt very grateful. But admittedly, I was a little nervous as I left the restroom assuming I would have to find my way back to the table. This is where they made it completely memorable for me — the server was actually waiting off to the side and when I came out of the bathroom, they guided me directly to my seat.
It may not seem like a whole lot, but to me when I was struggling and had no one there to help me it meant the world. Just that simple act of grabbing my elbow and leading me back to my group without being asked.
- A man read a letter of mine that was published in a magazine about being a stay-at-home mom despite financial struggles, and sent me a check to go out to eat! He said he was Asian, and his culture supported what I was doing. I will never forget that!
- When my father developed Alzheimer’s, he stopped recognizing people one by one. First neighbors, then relatives, then eventually my sister and me. The last time I visited him in the care home, he looked at me politely like I was a stranger who had walked into the wrong room. I stopped going after that. It hurt too much.
Three months later a nurse called and said my father had passed away. She also told me he had kept something in his bedside drawer. When I opened it, I found dozens of small folded papers. On each one was my name written in shaky handwriting.
The nurse said whenever I visited, he would ask someone how to spell my name again. Then he would write it down and put it in the drawer. He couldn’t remember who I was. But he knew I was someone he was afraid to forget.
Bright Side
- I was 19, working two jobs, and I was crying silently on the bus because I only had $2 to my name and I was starving. An older woman sitting next to me didn’t say a word, she just handed me a granola bar and a $20 bill tucked into a napkin before she got off at her stop.
- It was 1979, and it was our son’s 6th birthday. It was an awful awful day, and the rain was coming down in BUCKET FULLS. We live halfway up a steep hill and it was running down so fast, the drains just couldn’t take it. We were having a quiet do. We’d only moved to the area 3 months ago and didn’t know anyone.
Possibly, our son had made a few friends at his new school and in the next few moments were about to discover one of them. We heard a knock on our door. It was a faint one but, being in the kitchen at the time, the three of us heard it. The side door really got a blasting when it rained.
My wife opened the door and couldn’t believe what she was looking at. There was this little boy (no coat on) standing there completely soaked to the skin holding a small brown wet paper package in his hands. “This is for _ _ _ _ _ birthday,” he said. Before my wife could do anything, he ran off.
We found out from our son that his dad had a general store just a few hundred yards down. Our 6-year-old son told us that his name was Gurdip and he was in the same class at his school. He had made friends on the second day with Gurdip and, it appeared that they had both exchanged birthdays. My wife burst into tears and I almost came a close second.
- My son and DIL died in a crash. My granddaughter Lily was 6. I couldn’t adopt her due to early dementia. The day she was placed into foster care she hugged me and said, “Don’t forget me, Grandma!”
5 years later, I received a package. My legs shook when I saw a hand-knitted scarf. Purple. My favorite color.
Underneath was a note: “My foster mom taught me to knit. This is my first one. I made it for you because dad told me you were always cold.” She remembered something my son told her when she was 6.
A small card at the bottom said, “I’m not mad at you grandma. You lost your son. I lost my dad. We both lost the same person. I just wanted you to be warm.”
She was 11 and her first handmade anything went to the woman who closed the door on her.
Bright Side
Sounds like her foster mother taught her a whole lot more than just knitting. This "is" beautiful!
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- When I was in grad school, after I got through our hugely stressful mid-program oral exam (the one that determined whether you’d be able to stay and finish your degree, or had to leave early), I walked back to my office to discover a huge bouquet of beautiful flowers.
It was from one of my classmates and his wife, as congratulations on passing the exam and for having been a good friend. It was so unexpected that I started to cry, and had to hide in the ladies room until I got my composure back. To this day, it’s the only bouquet of flowers I’ve ever gotten.
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- When my grandfather died, my grandmother stopped talking much. They had been married for 58 years. The house felt like a place where the sound had been turned down.
One afternoon my five-year-old daughter walked over to her and climbed into her lap. She held my grandmother’s face in both hands and said, “It’s okay if you miss him. We miss him too.”
My grandmother hugged her so tightly I thought the kid might complain. Instead, my daughter whispered, “You can borrow my hugs until you feel better.” For the first time since the funeral, my grandmother laughed through her tears.
Bright Side
- My mom worked two jobs when I was growing up. Most nights she came home exhausted but still sat at the kitchen table helping me with homework. When I was 16, she lost one of her jobs and things got tight. Really tight.
One evening I came home and saw a stack of envelopes on the table. Bills. She was staring at them like they were written in another language. I quietly went to my room and grabbed the small jar where I had been saving money for a new phone. It had taken me almost a year to save $300 from tutoring and odd jobs.
I poured it out in front of her. She tried to push it back and said, “Sweetheart, this is yours.” I said, “It’s ours.” She cried harder than I had ever seen her cry.
Bright Side
Kindness has the uncanny ability to start a string of community generosity that can change how people see the world. Here are 11 moments that remind us that being kind is free but priceless.
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