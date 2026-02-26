11 Moments That Remind Us Being Kind Is Free but Priceless

There was a guy who sat in his car outside my house almost every evening for about 20 minutes. Same car. Same time. Windows cracked.

After a week, I was sure something weird was going on. I mentioned it to a friend who told me to report it immediately. I almost did, but that night I walked out to grab the trash and he rolled his window down first.

“Hey,” he said awkwardly. “I’m sorry if this looks strange. My daughter lives two houses down. She just had a baby and I don’t want to overwhelm them every day. I just sit here after work, so if they need help, I’m close.”

He waved toward the porch light two houses over. “I leave when I see they’re settled for the night.” He wasn’t lurking. He was hovering gently, the way parents do when they’re trying not to interfere. I felt ridiculous — and strangely warmed.