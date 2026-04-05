12 Stories That Remind Us Quiet Kindness Brings Happiness Even in Our Lowest Moments

A radiographer here, I drove into a sports club in my scrubs looking for the manager there to ask for permission for evening jogs since it was safer there. They showed me his office, he wasn't there. I started looking for him all over the place, I came between the pitch and changing rooms. There I met a jovial young man, he hadn't only not seen him but he didn't know the manager. He sounded full of energy, we chatted, we talked about work, he told me he'd just finished a short course as a physiotherapy assistant. He asked if I run a private practice because he wanted to refer patients for x-rays, I said he could refer them to where I am employed. One could tell his happiness from a mile away, we exchanged phone numbers. "This is how we network! This is how I make a name for myself!", he said on top of his energy. As I was about to say my goodbyes, he said "Thanks for taking your time to chat with me, many people don't have time to listen to me". Something moved within me. I walked back into the car, declined the seat and starred at the car's roof. I found myself recounting all the people in my life who thought they were randomly doing this small thing for that moment, a low moment for me, yet they were building my hopes piece by piece.