12 Stories That Prove Compassion and Empathy Still Exist in People’s Hearts

It is easy to feel like the world has become cold. Bad news travels faster than good news, and sometimes it feels like people only care about themselves. But every day, quiet moments of empathy and compassion still happen around us. These small acts of kindness remind us that humanity is not lost.

12 people shared such stories with us. Simple, sometimes messy, sometimes emotional, but they show something powerful. Kindness still exists. Compassion still lives in people’s hearts.