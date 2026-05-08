10 Stories When a Simple Home Repair Call Became a Comedy Show

My basement smelled bad for weeks. My dog refused to go down there, just sat at the top of the stairs, whining every night. Then the random banging started. I told myself it was pipes.

I called a plumber. He went down with a flashlight, and I didn’t hear anything for twenty minutes. Then he screamed.

I flew down the stairs. He was backed against the wall, hand on his chest. “It moved. I wasn’t expecting it.” A soggy box in the corner. Inside, five tiny kittens, eyes still shut.

A stray cat had crawled in through the same gap that was letting in the damp, picked the warmest spot, and had her babies there. She ran when she saw the light. The kittens did not get the memo.

He fixed the pipe. Then he called a rescue and refused to leave until someone picked up — and he made sure they knew there was a mother out there too. The rescue came with a trap, set it near the gap, and had her by morning. He also made me patch the gap, standing there watching me like I was his assistant.

Three days later he sent me a photo. Five kittens and their mother, all clean, all fed, all safe together.