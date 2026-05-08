I Refuse to Feed My Grandchildren a Special Diet, My DIL Is Furious

One day, she called me furious after a doctor’s appointment. She said the kids had low iron levels and immediately blamed my cooking. I felt terrible at first. I called my son to apologize and ask what the doctor actually said.

I was shocked when he said, “Zoe was worried they don’t get enough vitamins and forced them to take supplements. It’s definitely not your fault.” Apparently, she was panicking after reading about childhood anemia online and overcorrecting everything.