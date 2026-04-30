19 Jaw-Dropping Marketplace Fails That Turned Into Breathtaking Human Stories
They listed it online and expected a simple sale. The buyer had other plans. These 19 online shopping sagas — wrong items, unexpected deliveries, marketplace drama — prove that human nature turns every seller and buyer story into something nobody could have scripted.
I ordered a hot catsuit and ended up with a terrifying shadow being.
- Well? Did ya put it on? © Imaginary_Prune1351 / Reddit
- I tried! Won’t even go over my knee. Me and my man were laughing pretty hard. © Unknown author / Reddit
Ordered shoes online. Received one shoe.
I immediately contacted customer service and they issued me a full refund. I reordered the shoes. Hopefully this time I’ll get both. © brittanybreakdown / Reddit
Wife bought socks, on the packaging seemed like full socks. Was not expecting to get half socks. What is this lol?!
- Is it a bra for your toes? © sgw79 / Reddit
The $89 blanket that worked a miracle.
- I ordered a “luxury” weighted blanket for $89 because I couldn’t sleep and was willing to try anything. It arrived and was heavy in a way that felt less like comfort and more like being pinned down by someone who meant well. I slept under it once, woke up at 3am unable to move my legs, and put it in the closet.
My mother visited two months later and found it while looking for extra towels. She asked if she could try it. She slept eleven hours that night. She asked if she could take it home. She’s slept better than she has in years.
She’s eighty-one. The blanket cost $89 and fixed something that three doctors hadn’t been able to fix in two years. I ordered myself a different one. Mine is fine. Hers is apparently a miracle.
Amazon sent me 4 copies of The Aristocats. I ordered 0.
We ordered a grill. Got 300 iPads.
Fiancée and I ordered some small ice cream bowls to hold fruit at the tables at our wedding—they arrived dirty, with food in them.
The $200 “vintage warmth” that fooled everyone.
- I ordered a vintage-style record player described as “warm sound, authentic aesthetic, audiophile quality.” What arrived looked beautiful and sounded like the record was being played inside a tin can at the bottom of a swimming pool. I complained. The seller said my expectations were too high for the price point. The price point was $200.
I put it in the living room anyway because it looked right even if it sounded wrong. A musician friend came over, heard it, and said, “That’s incredible, that’s exactly the sound I’ve been trying to recreate artificially for a recording.” He borrowed it for a session.
The album came out last spring. The liner notes say “recorded with vintage analog warmth.” It was a $200 record player. The world is strange.
Ordered a PS5 controller off eBay, what is this?
I requested 8 bananas in my weekly grocery pickup order.... They gave me 8 BUNCHES, and managed to only charge me $0.68 — the price of one single banana.
2 shirts I ordered online from the same brand, in the same size.
This is actually a fairly common problem with modern machine made clothing. The pieces are die-cut from a stack of fabric blanks, then sewn together. Think about cutting out a t-shirt shape from a sketch drawn on a single piece of paper. Then think about trying to cut the same shape from a stack of 10 or 15 pages. The single page will be fairly accurate to the sketch, but each shape cut from the stack will be slightly different, with the ones on the bottom tending to be a little larger due to the way the paper shifts while you're cutting. That's what you're looking at, but on an industrial scale.
The $180 dress that looked like $2,400.
- I bought a wedding dress online because it was $180 and looked identical to the $2,400 one in the boutique. My mother told me I’d regret it. My fiancé said nothing, which meant the same thing. It arrived three weeks before the wedding in a plastic bag.
I put it on in the bathroom alone. It looked exactly like the photo. I walked out and my mother started crying. My sister went pale. My fiancé went very still.
I looked in the mirror and understood that it was perfect. I wore it. Every person at that wedding told me I was the most beautiful bride they’d ever seen. My mother still hasn’t admitted she was wrong. Neither have I.
Ordered 27 books from Amazon on a single order. Got 27 boxes with 1 book each delivered.
Even if they were sending them individually, why would they pack them like that? Usually when I order a book from Amazon, it just comes in a padded mailing envelope.🤦♂️
I ordered a scarf online, I received half of it.
Book I bought online starts on page 31.
The couch that measured perfectly — and still wouldn’t fit.
- I ordered a couch online. The measurements were in the listing. I measured the doorway. I measured the hallway. I measured everything.
It arrived, and four men stood outside my building for forty minutes trying every angle physics would allow. I stood watching from the sidewalk. My neighbor came out to watch. Then another neighbor. By the end there were seven people and one very tired delivery driver and the couch was in the elevator going back down.
I live in a studio. I now have a couch in my storage unit. My living room has a very nice rug and no furniture. I’ve decided minimalism is a lifestyle.
Ordered 5 plates online. They came in 5 giant packages.
I ordered an eyeshadow palette online and this is what arrived. Completely unusable.
Ordered a bookshelf — and got two toilet seats instead.
- I ordered a bookshelf for my home office because I’d finally run out of floor space for books and made a decision to be a functional adult about it. I measured the wall three times. I checked the dimensions in the listing. I read twelve reviews.
I chose the most reasonable option — $140, solid wood veneer, good ratings, ships in five to seven days. On day ten the box arrived at my door, the right size, the right weight, labeled correctly with my name and address.
I opened it slowly, the way you open something you’ve been waiting for. Inside, packaged carefully, bubble-wrapped with genuine care, clearly someone’s order that had been fulfilled with complete sincerity on the warehouse’s part: a toilet seat. I called customer service. They apologized and said they’d send the bookshelf.
Three days later another box arrived. I opened it slowly. A second toilet seat. I now have two toilet seats and no bookshelf. I left a review. Someone in the comments said they’d ordered a toilet seat and received a bookshelf.
We found each other. We did not exchange items. We just needed someone to know.
Every buyer has a story. Every seller has a saga. Online shopping doesn’t just deliver products — it delivers human nature, one wrong item at a time.
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